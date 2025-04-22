Neakasa Enters Mexico Through Liverpool Partnership, Expanding Global Presence

Neakasa enters the Mexican market through a new partnership with Liverpool, offering smart pet care products online and in stores nationwide.

MEXICO, MEXICO, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neakasa, a company specializing in smart cleaning and pet care technology, has officially entered the Mexican market through a partnership with Liverpool, one of the country's leading department store chains. This collaboration makes Neakasa's full range of pet products available both in-store and online nationwide.

Among the products now available to Mexican consumers are the M1 Open-Top Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, the S1 Pro, P2 Pro, and P1 Pro pet grooming systems, and the F1 High-Speed Pet Dryer. These devices are designed to support pet owners with more efficient and convenient solutions for everyday pet care.

According to Bonafide Research's 2029 outlook, Mexico's pet care market is projected to exceed USD 5.10 billion, driven by factors such as urbanization, shifting lifestyles, and increased focus on pet health and wellness.

“This is an exciting moment for Neakasa,” said Minming Gu, Co-Founder of Neakasa.“With over 28 million dogs and 10 million cats, pet ownership in Mexico is not just widespread-it's evolving. The industry has been steadily growing year after year, and we believe our products can help meet the rising expectations of pet parents.”

Neakasa's launch in Mexico is part of a broader international strategy. The company's products are currently available in more than 40 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, Japan, and South Korea. In recent months, Neakasa has also expanded into Italy through partnerships with Nital and Euronics, and into Turkey with Vakko. Plans are underway to enter the German market as well.

Neakasa's entry into Mexico adds to a growing list of countries where the brand is establishing a presence, reflecting both the growth of the global pet care market and evolving consumer expectations for technology-driven solutions.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as an innovator in smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and enhance daily life by offering top-tier smart cleaning solutions.

Its portfolio features two primary product lines: Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. With a focus on both pet care and home cleaning, Neakasa is committed to providing every household with a smarter, more efficient living experience. Please visit for the latest news.

