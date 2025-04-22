Invesco And Massmutual Announce Repurchase Of $1 Billion Of Invesco Preferred Stock And New Strategic Product And Distribution Partnership With Barings

The immediate focus of this partnership will be on differentiated and industry-leading private credit solutions for our clients, building on Invesco's deep client relationships in the U.S. wealth channel. Investment capabilities will leverage both firms' global private credit and public fixed income expertise, extensive product structuring and sophisticated asset allocation capabilities, as well as Barings' and Invesco's expertise creating unique products for complex institutional portfolios.

Over the longer term, the partnership will leverage both firms' deep product innovation expertise to meet clients' income needs across the multi-strategy credit spectrum and across a wide range of investment vehicles in the U.S. Wealth market.

"We are excited about this evolution in our strategic relationship with MassMutual. Given our long history together, we are pleased to form this partnership with Barings. We believe our complementary capabilities will create a formidable combination helping us deliver unique income solutions for the U.S. Wealth segment, and we look forward to continuing to find unique combinations and partners that allow us to address needs of our clients across all segments and market cycles. This partnership is special because it also allows us to further strengthen our balance sheet, delivers new solutions to clients, enhances flexibility and ultimately gives us the opportunity to meaningfully improve our overall leverage profile while also being earnings accretive. Importantly, this transaction does not preclude continued investments in our business to support growth nor our ability to maintain a regular program of share repurchases and modest increases in the common stock dividend, both of which we expect to continue to execute," stated Andrew Schlossberg, President and CEO of Invesco Ltd.

"MassMutual's partnership with Invesco and their collaboration with Barings only further strengthens the value MassMutual delivers to our policyowners through our portfolio of strategic businesses and investments, one of our key competitive differentiators," said MassMutual Chairman, President and CEO Roger Crandall. "This mutually beneficial relationship also enhances our global asset management capabilities by expanding Barings' product and distribution opportunities. Importantly, this transaction gives us additional financial flexibility to strategically reinvest in our business and accelerate progress on our long-term strategy."

"With the majority of our platform spanning alternative assets, scaling those capabilities in the U.S. wealth market continues to be a long-term growth objective for Barings. We are excited to partner with Invesco to expand wealth investors' access to private markets by leveraging our long history of delivering solutions to institutional investors," said Mike Freno, Chairman and CEO of Barings.

Additional details can be found in Invesco's first quarter 2025 earnings presentation on Invesco's website at invesco/corporate .

About Invesco

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.84 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2025. For more information, visit .

About MassMutual (Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company )

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management, and retirement products and services. For more information, visit .

About Barings

Barings is a $442+ billion* global asset management firm that partners with institutional, insurance, and intermediary clients, and supports leading businesses with flexible financing solutions. The firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, seeks to deliver excess returns by leveraging its global scale and capabilities across public and private markets in fixed income, real assets and capital solutions. Learn more at .

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2025