GENE SOLUTIONS AND ELEMENT BIOSCIENCES ENTER STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) TECHNOLOGY GLOBALLY

Equity in Reproductive Health: Accessibility of Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

NIPT is one of the most well-known clinical applications of NGS technology worldwide. The test screens for genomic abnormalities in cell-free DNA fragments released from the placenta into the mother's blood[1] and is recommended for all pregnant women from 9-10 weeks of gestation. Over the past eight years, Gene Solutions has developed a strong portfolio of NIPT (trademarked as triSureTM ) and a comprehensive ecosystem for reproductive health from pre-birth to newborn and postnatal diagnosis. The company uniquely integrates recessive diseases and dominant single-gene disorders screening in a single workflow with NIPT, leveraging its AI platform and optimized lab protocols. Currently, Gene Solutions is researching the incorporation of pregnancy complications prediction into the NIPT test.

The NIPT market was valued at USD 5.20 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 19.09 billion by 2030[2]. Gene Solutions seeks to leverage Element's accessible and affordable research solutions to support its aim to bring safe, accurate, and non-invasive screening tools to all pregnant women.

Precision Oncology: Advancing Cancer Care with Genomic Insights and Cutting-Edge Technology

Early detection is paramount in the fight against cancer. Gene Solutions has commercialized its AI-powered, clinically validated SPOT-MAS test, which has demonstrated strong efficacy in identifying cancers at early stages and those lacking established screening methods[3,4,5]. For cancer patients, the company has developed tailored solutions for selecting targeted therapies and immunotherapies, uniquely combining genomic and transcriptomic tumor profiling with personalized cancer monitoring (K-TRACK , K-4CARE ) [6]. Research to support these advancements are made possible by the readiness of NGS platforms and AI algorithms. The collaboration between the two companies aims to further accelerate the research supporting integration of Gene Solution's advanced cancer care tools into clinical practice globally.

Research into these advancements is made possible through AVITI24TM , Element Biosciences' first-of-its-kind multiomics platform. In addition to providing highly accurate NGS readouts, AVITI24 delivers simultaneous in situ transcriptomic, proteomic, and morphological profiling at single-cell resolution through its powerful TetonTM kits and assays. Powered by Element's proprietary avidite base chemistry (ABC) sequencing, AVITI24 with Teton provides a direct window into complex biological mechanisms and pathways - paving the way for breakthrough discoveries. AVITI24 will deliver the scalable, unified multi-dimensional data that has long eluded researchers, and ultimately will accelerate the pace of scientific research. Gene Solutions will leverage this cutting-edge platform in its research pipelines, including the Clinical Multi-omics Project, 3D Patient-derived Organoids, and Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine pipeline. These initiatives represent the company's visionary approach to incorporating Multi-modal AI and Multi-omics insights to unlock next frontiers in therapeutic development.

NGS Testing and Precision Medicine Accessibility

Dr. Nguyen Huu Nguyen, Deputy CEO of Gene Solutions, expressed: "Our foundation is in the research and development of genetic solutions. By combining Element Biosciences' powerful platform with Gene Solutions' expertise and market reach, we are confident that we can significantly enhance the accessibility and application of genomic advances."

Edwin Hauw, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Product Management at Element Biosciences, added: "Our collaboration with Gene Solutions will combine the best of both our worlds: Element's revolutionary AVITI24 multiomics and AVITI sequencing platforms, and Gene Solutions expertise in bringing transformative genetic solutions to the APAC region. Together, we will elevate the research supporting the real-world impact these genetic testing solutions have downstream on patient outcomes."

The MoU sets a framework for discussions on strategic partnerships, marketing efforts, customer-centric and technical support, and research and development opportunities. This collaboration promises to leverage the expertise of both parties to enhance genomics research, clinical research applications, and market accessibility for both companies' global strategies.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions, a multinational biotech company, offers a comprehensive genetic testing portfolio utilizing Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Artificial Intelligence algorithms. The testing services include cell-free DNA non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) cancer screening, genomic profiling, and treatment monitoring. Established in 2017, Gene Solutions operates a network of seven NGS laboratories, including two central CAP-accredited laboratories in Singapore and Vietnam. With over two million tests provided to patients, we remain committed to delivering accessible genetic testing services to more than 4,500 hospitals and clinics across Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. To learn more about Gene Solutions, please visit genesolutions.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a life science company democratizing access to advanced biological tools, driving impactful discoveries to benefit humanity. Through innovating every fundamental element of a biological assay system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific research. To learn more about Element, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

Media Contact: [email protected]

References: