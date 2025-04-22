EARTHDAY PARTNERS WITH OAAA TO SHINE A LIGHT ON CREATING MILLIONS OF JOBS, CHEAP ELECTRICITY & ENERGY INDEPENDENCE

- Tom Cosgrove, Chief Creative & Content Officer, EDOWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EARTHDAY, (EDO), the global force behind Earth Day, is partnering with the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the leading trade group representing the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry, for the seventh year in a row.This dynamic national advertising campaign, also produced in partnership with creative agency Extra Credits Projects, focuses on one simple, powerful message: Renewable energy is the here, the now and the future.The U.S. is now generating enough electricity from renewable energy to power 69 million homes and-solar, wind, and others-now constitute 30% of the U.S. electrical generating capacity. Renewable energy is set to overtake coal as the world's largest source of electricity this year.“The answer to our energy issues are right in front of us - the sun, the wind, the tides and geothermal.” says Tom Cosgrove, Chief Creative & Content Officer, EDO.“What we love about this campaign is that it reminds us so simply that we have all the clean energy we will ever need. We just need to use it.”The simple truth is that renewables will account for 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, with solar and wind leading the way. Which is good news for the climate, human health and the workforce. Renewable energy employed a record 16.2 million people globally in 2023, with the solar sector alone creating over 7 million jobs-marking the fastest annual growth in clean energy employment ever recorded."This campaign taps into the power of OOH in educating and mobilizing communities on urgent issues like renewable energy and climate action," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "When the message is this important, it gives us confidence to know we are reaching millions of people in public spaces where they live, work and travel."The OOH industry is encouraged to participate by running the campaign across available inventory. All creative assets are now available for download on OAAA's PSA Hub , making it easy to join the movement and help drive impact at scale. Let's turn our screens, billboards, and spaces into powerful platforms for the planet.About EARTHDAY: Founded in 1970 by the organizers of the first Earth Day, EARTHDAY has grown into the world's largest environmental movement, mobilizing over one billion people annually to protect the planet and its people. Our mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental community globally. This year Earth Day marks its 55th anniversary and has designated this year's Earth Day theme as Our Power, Our Planet . Learn more at EARTHDAY.For media inquiries, interviews, comment - please feel free to contact:Sarah Davies, ..., +1 240 463 1341Terran Fielder, ..., +1 661 444 4436About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA): The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 850 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City. For more information, visit .For Media Inquiries: On OOH's role in this campaign and OAAA's partnership with EARTHDAY – Contact Cassady Nordeen - ...

