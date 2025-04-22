Dreka Gates Unveils Empowering Self-Care Collection With Deew, Focused On Holistic Wellness

Dreka Gates combines her passion for transformative healing with DEEW's expertise in premium-quality products. Together, they are introducing holistic wellness products to support adults seeking natural and elevated experiences for their wellness and lifestyle.

"We, at DEEW, are thrilled to collaborate with Dreka Gates to create something truly transformative," said Nic Hanzelik, Director of DEEW Marketing . "Her passion for holistic health aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine how cannabis is used to enhance everyday life."

The collaboration marks a new chapter for DEEW Shop ( ), a brand celebrated for its commitment to creating premium, health-conscious natural plant offerings.

Known for their award-winning pre-rolls, flower, unique infused seltzers, edibles, DEEW products blend functional ingredients like electrolytes and minerals with THC to deliver exceptional wellness benefits. Their signature flavors, such as Strawberry Lemon Haze and Black Cherry Lime Diesel , have earned a devoted following for being alcohol-free, sugar-free and expertly crafted.

The Wellness Membership Package

The new partnership introduces the Dreka Gates Mystery Box , a first-of-its-kind monthly membership to integrate cannabis into daily routines for better mental, physical and emotional well-being. Membership perks include exclusive access to Gates' curated wellness guides, merch, free products at DEEW events and early releases of the new additions to the product line. Active members get sitewide discounts and promotions.

The Product Line

The Dreka Gates x DEEW collection features a collection of thoughtfully crafted products tailored to adult consumers who prioritize health and balance:



Curated Exotic Flower Gates' collection will feature curated strains including the Limited Edition Love Child flower along with award-winning pre-rolls and shorty sized dogwalkers.

Functional Edibles : Featuring Gates' signature touch, the collection includes microdosed gummies and chocolates created specifically for Focus , Sleep , Recovery and Gametime along with a range of delectables.

Infused Wellness Beverages : A refreshing addition to DEEW' s beverage lineup, Dreka's new infused drinks are being formulated with a focused dose of THC to promote relaxation and focus. Topical Relief Solutions : All-natural balms and oils are designed for stress relief , muscle recovery and skin rejuvenation .

Follow the Journey

About Dreka Gates

Dreka Gates is a wellness entrepreneur and advocate for self-care, mindfulness and holistic living. With a mission to inspire balance and intentionality, she has become a trusted voice for those seeking a more conscious approach to health and wellness.

About DEEW

DEEW is a leader in premium, health-conscious products designed to fit seamlessly into the modern lifestyle. Known for its innovative approach and dedication to quality, DEEW continues to push boundaries with its diverse range of infused products, from edibles to beverages, to enhance wellness and enjoyment. For more information or to explore DEEW's full product range, visit .



