LESBIAN VISIBILITY WEEK LAUNCHES WITH CURVE POWER LIST 2025 CELEBRATING 75 LGBTQ+ WOMEN AND NONBINARY TRAILBLAZERS

Curve Power List 2025

Curve Power List 2025 Event Photo

Lesbian Visibility Week USA 2025 logo

Lesbian Visibility Week USA (April 21-27, 2025), powered by The Curve Foundation, kicked off in New York City with the unveiling of The Curve Power List 2025.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lesbian Visibility Week USA (April 21-27, 2025), powered by The Curve Foundation, kicked off with the unveiling of The Curve Power List 2025 at a private event in New York City, hosted by Deutsche Bank.The Curve Power List honors those whose exceptional work has advanced LGBTQ+ rights and visibility. Honorees are selected through public nominations that come directly from the community - peers, mentors, fans, and colleagues. In addition, past honorees and community leaders helped determine this year's finalists, ensuring a diverse and impactful representation.This year marked an unfortunate first: two nominees asked to withdraw from the Power List, citing safety concerns and fear of retaliation in today's political climate. While we fully respect their decisions, their requests underscore the very real risks that LGBTQ+ visibility still carries for many individuals. At the same time, they reaffirm the importance of this work. Visibility - especially in times of uncertainty - is both an act of resistance and of solidarity. Honoring LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary leaders has always been central to our mission. It's why Curve was founded in the first place."Visibility matters. Being named to Curve's Power List reminds me how far we've come. How powerful our stories can be. As a trans service member, this recognition affirms our resilience and strengthens my resolve to keep breaking barriers and lifting others." – Commander Emily“Hawking” Shilling, 2024 Power List WinnerThe full Curve Power List 2025:. Abby Wambach. Alice Wu. Alyssa Thomas. Rev. Dr. Angela Yarber. Anna DeShawn. Ann Marie Gothard & Diana Rodriguez. Aria Velz. Ashley Siegel. Dr. Atiera Coleman. BE Alink. Bilal Baig. Blair Imani. Brenda M. Atencio ("G Precious"). Brooke Sopelsa. Chani Nicholas. Chantale Wong. Chappell Roan. Che Flores. Cheryl Reeve. China Widener. Christy Mallory. Christy O'Gaughan. Chrys ("TheQweerAgenda"). Cindy Wong. Cynthia Erivo. Ebony & Denise ("Team2Moms"). Dr. Elizabethe Payne. Emily Wells. Erica Rose & Elina Street. Favianna Rodriguez. Fortune Feimster. Franchesca Ramsey. Glennon Doyle. Jaleen Roberts. Jenna Lyons. Jennifer Rowray ("Cowboy Jen"). Jenny Nguyen. Jordyn Jay. Dr. Judith Butler. Julie Eddleman. Julie R. Enszer, PhD. Kara Swisher. Kehlani. Kelly Moffat. Kim L. Hunt. Kimberly Drew. Kimm Topping. Kristin Key. Kristen Lovell. Lauren Scruggs. Lauren Zimmerman. Lola Flash. Maigen Sullivan, PhD. Máire Walsh. Marie-Philip Poulin. Mary Morten. Governor Maura Healey (MA). Meagan & Megan ("MeaganMarriedMegan"). Melanie Willingham-Jaggers. Dr. Myra Laramee. Dr. Nergis Mavalvala. Nik Harris. Odessa "OJ" Jenkins. Queen Hollins. Radclyffe (Len Barot, MD). RaeShanda Lias. Raquel Willis. Rosanna Durruthy. Sabrina Wu. Sha'Carri Richardson. Sonya Passi. Sue Kerr. Sue & Lee (“420OldFatLesbians”). Senator Tammy Baldwin (WI)This prestigious list honors those breaking barriers, challenging norms, and leaving a lasting impact across media, entertainment, politics, business, and beyond. The Curve Power List shines a spotlight on leaders who inspire, empower, and uplift the LGBTQ+ community. By amplifying the voices of those making strides for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility, we build a stronger, more inclusive future. Learn more about this year's recipients and download The Curve Power List 2025 brochure .Happening now through Sunday, April 27th, Lesbian Visibility Week (LVW) offers a diverse range of events, from high-profile ceremonies in New York City and San Francisco, to cultural festivals and sports-focused gatherings across the nation, including the first Queer Women In Sports Day on April 26th.For more details on the slate of nationwide activities – including events in Provincetown, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and more added daily – the Lesbian Visibility Week calendar is available at .Most events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Please check individual listings for accessibility details. Organizations hosting their own #LVWUSA25 events are invited to submit them for publication in the calendar and to access an activation pack of helpful materials and planning information.CONTACT & PRESS MATERIALS: For more information about The Curve Power List 2025, LVW events and partners, or to arrange an interview with any of the #LVWUSA25 participants, please send requests to Sunny Leerasanthanah at ...‬.###ABOUT THE CURVE FOUNDATIONThe only national nonprofit championing LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people's culture and stories from an intergenerational perspective, The Curve Foundation works to empower and amplify the voices of the Curve Community – lesbians, queer women, trans and nonbinary people of all races, ages, and abilities. The Curve Foundation is built upon the 30+ year legacy of Curve magazine, one of the most influential publications dedicated to representing and advocating for the experiences of lesbian and queer women. In addition to Lesbian Visibility Week and the Curve Power List, The Curve Foundation's programming includes: the Curve Fellowship for Emerging Journalists, and Curve Conversations, intersectional and multi-generational speaker events that provide context and a throughline between critical conversations forming our movement from the 1990s to today. For more information about The Curve Foundation, visit .SPONSORS & SUPPORTERSLesbian Visibility Week is sponsored by the London Stock Exchange Group, HSBC, Airbnb, Deutsche Bank, DIVA, GLAAD, and Kantar, and supported by the SF LGBT Center, The 19th, San Francisco Bay Times, NCLR, QWOCMAP, Frameline, Luminate Bank, Gotham FC, Golden State Valkyries, Minnesota Twins, Minneapolis Lynx, Angel City FC, The Sports Bra, A Bar Of Their Own, Shelly Bean The Sports Queen, Watch Me! Sports Bar, Rikki's Sports Bar, Castro LGBTQ Cultural District, The LGBT Community Center in New York City, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, Greenwood Pride, Women of Provincetown Innkeepers, Indy Pride, Uniting Resilience: Native Two-Spirit, Mazer Lesbian Archives, GLBT Historical Society, Equality Florida, Gerber/Hart LGBTQ+ Library & Archives, and Babes & Bois.

Sunny Leerasanthanah

The Curve Foundation

+ +1 347-616-0434

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.