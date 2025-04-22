403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HONOR OF KINGS’ GLOBAL COMMUNITY DEMONSTRATES HOW GAMING CAN HELP PROTECT OUR PLANET
(MENAFN- Edelman)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES; April 22, 2025 — In celebration of Earth Day, TiMi Studio Group and Level Infinite would like to thank the Honor of Kings community for their overwhelming contribution to this year’s Green Game Jam initiative. This initiative is part of the Green Game Jam 2025, organized by Playing For The Planet, an initiative supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Their participation not only generated greater awareness for the environmental issues impacting our planet but secured the support to projects that focus on protecting and enhancing four rich biodiverse ecosystems in Indonesia, Malaysia and Brazil.
IN GAME VIRALITY
Players participated in two in-game events — Protect Nature, Protect All Life and Match for Green — which offered a mix of engaging, educational, sharable content.
• Protect Nature, Protect All Life spotlighted unique forest ecosystems and showcased 18 plant and animal species, including endangered ones. With over 90% player participation, this event demonstrated that thoughtfully designed eco-conscious content can rival traditional gaming experiences in engagement. In a follow-up survey, 87.97% of participants expressed their increased intent to take action to protect the environment in their daily lives, while an additional 11.56% indicated they might do so.
• Leveraging the social dynamics inherent in MOBA games, Match for Green achieved viral growth through community-driven mechanics. Each player's invitation led to an average of two additional participation within the first week, amplifying outreach through organic peer networks. Despite the challenge’s difficulty, players showed remarkable dedication in their quest for the prestigious "Nature's Protector" title, highlighting how honor-driven incentives paired with real-world purpose can inspire extraordinary player commitment.
And the good news is players can still participate in these events until May 4 and make an even greater difference.
Find out more about the active role gaming can play in protecting our planet in this video.
COLLECTIVE EFFORTS = REDUCED CARBON EMISSIONS
Thanks to the global Honor of Kings community, 28,000 metric tons of carbon credits were purchased and retired across four projects, providing critical funding to real-world conservation efforts and equivalent to protecting 578,551 square meters. The four projects supported are the Katingan Mentaya Project (Indonesia), which protects peatland in Central Kalimantan and reduces emissions; the Kuamut Rainforest Conservation Project (Malaysia), which conserves the Kuamut rainforest's biodiversity and supports local communities; the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve Project (Indonesia), which protects tropical forests and conserves biodiversity; and the Brazilian Amazon APD Grouped Project (Brazil), which prevents deforestation through financial incentives. For more details on Honor of Kings’ Green Game Jam Initiative, please visit this website
Once again the Honor of Kings team would like to thank the community for their participation and the results achieved. Their contribution to both the online and real world activations clearly demonstrates how gaming can be a positive force in raising awareness for conservation and producing tangible support for the planet’s endangered ecosystems.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES; April 22, 2025 — In celebration of Earth Day, TiMi Studio Group and Level Infinite would like to thank the Honor of Kings community for their overwhelming contribution to this year’s Green Game Jam initiative. This initiative is part of the Green Game Jam 2025, organized by Playing For The Planet, an initiative supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Their participation not only generated greater awareness for the environmental issues impacting our planet but secured the support to projects that focus on protecting and enhancing four rich biodiverse ecosystems in Indonesia, Malaysia and Brazil.
IN GAME VIRALITY
Players participated in two in-game events — Protect Nature, Protect All Life and Match for Green — which offered a mix of engaging, educational, sharable content.
• Protect Nature, Protect All Life spotlighted unique forest ecosystems and showcased 18 plant and animal species, including endangered ones. With over 90% player participation, this event demonstrated that thoughtfully designed eco-conscious content can rival traditional gaming experiences in engagement. In a follow-up survey, 87.97% of participants expressed their increased intent to take action to protect the environment in their daily lives, while an additional 11.56% indicated they might do so.
• Leveraging the social dynamics inherent in MOBA games, Match for Green achieved viral growth through community-driven mechanics. Each player's invitation led to an average of two additional participation within the first week, amplifying outreach through organic peer networks. Despite the challenge’s difficulty, players showed remarkable dedication in their quest for the prestigious "Nature's Protector" title, highlighting how honor-driven incentives paired with real-world purpose can inspire extraordinary player commitment.
And the good news is players can still participate in these events until May 4 and make an even greater difference.
Find out more about the active role gaming can play in protecting our planet in this video.
COLLECTIVE EFFORTS = REDUCED CARBON EMISSIONS
Thanks to the global Honor of Kings community, 28,000 metric tons of carbon credits were purchased and retired across four projects, providing critical funding to real-world conservation efforts and equivalent to protecting 578,551 square meters. The four projects supported are the Katingan Mentaya Project (Indonesia), which protects peatland in Central Kalimantan and reduces emissions; the Kuamut Rainforest Conservation Project (Malaysia), which conserves the Kuamut rainforest's biodiversity and supports local communities; the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve Project (Indonesia), which protects tropical forests and conserves biodiversity; and the Brazilian Amazon APD Grouped Project (Brazil), which prevents deforestation through financial incentives. For more details on Honor of Kings’ Green Game Jam Initiative, please visit this website
Once again the Honor of Kings team would like to thank the community for their participation and the results achieved. Their contribution to both the online and real world activations clearly demonstrates how gaming can be a positive force in raising awareness for conservation and producing tangible support for the planet’s endangered ecosystems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment