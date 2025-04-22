403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today’s market analysis on behalf of Michael Brown Senior Research Strategist at Pepperstone
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media )
WHERE W– STAND – The Easter break is over, back to the grindstone we go.
Back we go, though, to a market that is trading on the back of almost entirely the same themes that it was prior to the long weekend. Namely, a distinct lack of desire to take on risk, and notable concerns over the investability of the United States.
This latter concern, naturally, goes hand in hand with he former, though has increasingly come to the fore of late, not only amid ongoing incoherence from the Oval Office on the trade front, but also as President Trump has ramped up his attacks on Fed Chair Powell.
Late last week, we again heard Trump bemoaning how “owell is “always la”e and wrong”, and that hi“ termination “cannot ”ome soon enough”, with the President later repeating his belief that if he asked Powell to resign, he would do so. This nonsense continued yesterday, with Trump calling Powell “Mr Too. La”e” an“ a “major”loser”. Slinging around playground insults is, frankly, unbecoming of the leader of the free world.
To be clear, Powell has said on numerous occasions that he would not leave post if asked, w–ile it – under cu–rent law – remains impossible for the President to fire a Fed Cha“r, wi”hout “cause” to do so, generally seen as a term covering illegal activities.
Though Powell’s departure before the end of his term next May remains a slim possibility, even the mere mention of such a prospect has been more than enough to stir even greater fear among market participants, who were already taking a dim ’iew of the dollar’s haven, and reserve, status, given the frankly shambolic nature in which the White House have been conducting themselves of late. Incidentally, though, if Powell were to leave his post prematurely, the trade is probabl’ the easiest call I…#8211;ll ever have to make – sell equities, sell Treasuries, sell t’e USD, buy vol, and don’t look back.
While we’re, clearly, not at that stage yet, market participants are, logically, continuing to trim their exposure to US assets, with little-to-no signs emerging of the Trump Admin changing course, on trade, attacks on the Fed, or anything else besides.
As that desire to trim US exposure increases, gold remains the only real haven offering shelter from the storm, with the yellow metal continuing to shine, bursting north of $3,400/oz for the first time yesterday. I remain‘a gold bull her’, with the ‘barbarous relic’ still having the best prospects of any asset for the time being, most obviously due to its relative immunity f’om the whims of President Trump…#8217;s social media account. Still, we’ve come a long way in a s’ort space of time, so pu’lbacks can’t be ruled out, though I’d be viewing such retracements as buying opportunities.
Outside of gold, ‘sell everything’ kinda sums up the way in which markets traded as the new week got underway.
Equities, on Wall Street, slumped across the board, with both the S&P and Nasdaq ending around 2.5% lower. I remain bearish here, in the short-term, particularly while there remains precious little sign of any trade deal‘ being str’ck, despite the 90-day pause in ‘reciprocal’ tariff measures. No news is bad news on this front.
While agreement of some deals, which would provide a blueprint for other nations to follow, would certainly be welcome, indices are also trading at a valuation which remains far too lofty considering the hit to both economic and earnings growth which looms large on the horizon. Rally selling remains my preferred strategy, even if the lows, around 4,800 in spoos, are probably in for the time being.
Treasuries, meanwhile, did not trade as they ‘shou’d’ on such a risk averse day, with selling pressure intense at the long-end of the curve, as 30-year yields rose 10bp on the day, seeing the curve as a whole twist steepen, with the 2s10s printing its widest since Q1 22. At risk of banging this drum one too many times, Treasuries and equities selling-off together is hardly a vote of confidence in the country in question, and is a classic sign of capital flight out of that very economy.
That is even more so when the currency tumbles in line with those two moves, as we saw yesterday, with the greenback shedding over 1% against most peers, as the DXY slipped to 3-year lows below the 98 figure. I still like the USD lower here, as there remains little to like about the US economy as it teeters on the brink of stagflation, as the buck displays no haven properties whatsoever, and as capital flight from the US gathers pace.
’s I’ve mentioned before, though, this sort of move probab’y won’t take place in a linear fashion, though rallies present fresh selling opportunities. Regime changes take months to pan out, not just a few trading sessions.
LOOK AHEAD – European traders return from the long weekend to a relatively barren economic docket today.
That said, the week to come is likely to be a busy one, with’We‘nesda’’s ‘flash’ PMI surveys standing as the most notable scheduled risk event. These surveys are likely to paint a relatively grim picture given the huge degree of prevailing uncertainty seen thi‘ mon’h, though ‘soft’ data has, thus far, tended to over-exaggerate the degree of economic downside com‘ared’to equivalent ‘hard’ data points.
Meanwhile, in the equity space, 27% of the S&P 500 are due to report earnings this week, marking the second busiest week of Q1 reporting season. Notable firms reporting include ‘magnificent sev’n’ names Tesla (TSLA) and Alphabet (GOOGL), plus names such as Boeing (BA) and Intel (INTC).
WHERE W– STAND – The Easter break is over, back to the grindstone we go.
Back we go, though, to a market that is trading on the back of almost entirely the same themes that it was prior to the long weekend. Namely, a distinct lack of desire to take on risk, and notable concerns over the investability of the United States.
This latter concern, naturally, goes hand in hand with he former, though has increasingly come to the fore of late, not only amid ongoing incoherence from the Oval Office on the trade front, but also as President Trump has ramped up his attacks on Fed Chair Powell.
Late last week, we again heard Trump bemoaning how “owell is “always la”e and wrong”, and that hi“ termination “cannot ”ome soon enough”, with the President later repeating his belief that if he asked Powell to resign, he would do so. This nonsense continued yesterday, with Trump calling Powell “Mr Too. La”e” an“ a “major”loser”. Slinging around playground insults is, frankly, unbecoming of the leader of the free world.
To be clear, Powell has said on numerous occasions that he would not leave post if asked, w–ile it – under cu–rent law – remains impossible for the President to fire a Fed Cha“r, wi”hout “cause” to do so, generally seen as a term covering illegal activities.
Though Powell’s departure before the end of his term next May remains a slim possibility, even the mere mention of such a prospect has been more than enough to stir even greater fear among market participants, who were already taking a dim ’iew of the dollar’s haven, and reserve, status, given the frankly shambolic nature in which the White House have been conducting themselves of late. Incidentally, though, if Powell were to leave his post prematurely, the trade is probabl’ the easiest call I…#8211;ll ever have to make – sell equities, sell Treasuries, sell t’e USD, buy vol, and don’t look back.
While we’re, clearly, not at that stage yet, market participants are, logically, continuing to trim their exposure to US assets, with little-to-no signs emerging of the Trump Admin changing course, on trade, attacks on the Fed, or anything else besides.
As that desire to trim US exposure increases, gold remains the only real haven offering shelter from the storm, with the yellow metal continuing to shine, bursting north of $3,400/oz for the first time yesterday. I remain‘a gold bull her’, with the ‘barbarous relic’ still having the best prospects of any asset for the time being, most obviously due to its relative immunity f’om the whims of President Trump…#8217;s social media account. Still, we’ve come a long way in a s’ort space of time, so pu’lbacks can’t be ruled out, though I’d be viewing such retracements as buying opportunities.
Outside of gold, ‘sell everything’ kinda sums up the way in which markets traded as the new week got underway.
Equities, on Wall Street, slumped across the board, with both the S&P and Nasdaq ending around 2.5% lower. I remain bearish here, in the short-term, particularly while there remains precious little sign of any trade deal‘ being str’ck, despite the 90-day pause in ‘reciprocal’ tariff measures. No news is bad news on this front.
While agreement of some deals, which would provide a blueprint for other nations to follow, would certainly be welcome, indices are also trading at a valuation which remains far too lofty considering the hit to both economic and earnings growth which looms large on the horizon. Rally selling remains my preferred strategy, even if the lows, around 4,800 in spoos, are probably in for the time being.
Treasuries, meanwhile, did not trade as they ‘shou’d’ on such a risk averse day, with selling pressure intense at the long-end of the curve, as 30-year yields rose 10bp on the day, seeing the curve as a whole twist steepen, with the 2s10s printing its widest since Q1 22. At risk of banging this drum one too many times, Treasuries and equities selling-off together is hardly a vote of confidence in the country in question, and is a classic sign of capital flight out of that very economy.
That is even more so when the currency tumbles in line with those two moves, as we saw yesterday, with the greenback shedding over 1% against most peers, as the DXY slipped to 3-year lows below the 98 figure. I still like the USD lower here, as there remains little to like about the US economy as it teeters on the brink of stagflation, as the buck displays no haven properties whatsoever, and as capital flight from the US gathers pace.
’s I’ve mentioned before, though, this sort of move probab’y won’t take place in a linear fashion, though rallies present fresh selling opportunities. Regime changes take months to pan out, not just a few trading sessions.
LOOK AHEAD – European traders return from the long weekend to a relatively barren economic docket today.
That said, the week to come is likely to be a busy one, with’We‘nesda’’s ‘flash’ PMI surveys standing as the most notable scheduled risk event. These surveys are likely to paint a relatively grim picture given the huge degree of prevailing uncertainty seen thi‘ mon’h, though ‘soft’ data has, thus far, tended to over-exaggerate the degree of economic downside com‘ared’to equivalent ‘hard’ data points.
Meanwhile, in the equity space, 27% of the S&P 500 are due to report earnings this week, marking the second busiest week of Q1 reporting season. Notable firms reporting include ‘magnificent sev’n’ names Tesla (TSLA) and Alphabet (GOOGL), plus names such as Boeing (BA) and Intel (INTC).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment