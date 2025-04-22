South Korea Drug Development Trends Report 2025: Focus On Early R&D And CGT Puts South Korea At The Forefront Of Drug Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) South Korea is emerging as a key player in global pharmaceuticals, driven by an advanced healthcare ecosystem, strategic government initiatives, and robust research infrastructure. The nation's focus on innovation is evident in its progress with cutting-edge technologies like CGTs, ADCs, mRNA, and CAR-T therapies. South Korea is becoming a hub for clinical trials, attracting international investment. The report analyzes the nation's drug development landscape, highlighting its focus on early R&D, regulatory support, and strategic alliances.

South Korea has become a significant player in the global pharmaceutical industry and drug development space, fueled by its advanced healthcare system, growing pharmaceutical sector, strong research infrastructure, and government-backed initiatives to support innovation.

The country has been increasingly focusing on innovation and cutting-edge technologies, such as CGTs, as well as development of advanced therapies such as ADCs, mRNA-based treatments, and CAR-T therapies. As a result, South Korea is establishing itself as a growing hub for clinical trials and drug development, attracting global attention and investment.

This report explores the key metrics shaping South Korea's drug development landscape, including approved and pipeline drugs, the clinical trials landscape, as well as deal-making trends, to assess its impact on the global pharmaceutical industry.

Key Findings of the report include:



South Korea's drug development is growing, focusing on early R&D and CGTs.

South Korea is advancing therapies like ADCs, mRNA, and CAR-T.

The rise in drug approvals in recent years highlights South Korea's strong regulatory support.

South Korea's pharma deals have slowed in recent years, but strategic alliances remain key. Phase I clinical trials have become the focus in South Korea, representing the largest category.

Study objectives



To analyze South Korea's drug development activities, including the most promising agents

To explore the growth of CAR-T cell and ADC therapies in this market

To examine the role of South Korea's regulatory environment in accelerating the approval of innovative therapies

To assess the growth in clinical trials conducted in South Korea To analyze deal-making activity trends

Report design



The data presented in this report is taken from the analyst's drug, clinical trials, and deals databases The sources were accessed and data was derived in February 2025

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into South Korea's rapidly evolving drug development landscape, including key innovative therapies.

Understand the growth trajectory and market potential of CAR-T cell and ADC therapies in South Korea.

Explore the impact of South Korea's regulatory reforms on the accelerated approval.

Stay informed on the increasing number of clinical trials conducted in South Korea. Identify emerging trends in deal-making activities and partnership opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Drug Development Trends



South Korea Expanding Footprint in Global Drug Development

Companies Based in South Korea Making Strides in Drug Development Activity

Drugs by Development Stage: South Korea vs. US - 2020-25 (YDT)

The Most Drug Development Activity Is in Oncology, Both in the US and in South Korea

ADC Therapies and mRNA Therapies Dominate the Technological Advancement for Drug Development in South Korea

Top 10 Companies in South Korea Have About 44% of Their Pipeline Assets in Clinical-Stage

Surge in Approvals in 2023-24 Can Be Attributed to Strong Support from South Korea's Regulatory Environment

Global Sales Forecast from South Korean Companies

Pharma Deal Tends in South Korea: 2015-25 (YTD)

Drug Approvals in South Korea (last 6 months) (1/2)

Drug Approvals in South Korea (last 6 months) (2/2)

Deal Activity by South Korean Companies: 2020-25 (YTD)

Company-Sponsored Clinical Trials Conducted in South Korea vs. US by Trial Start Year

Company-Sponsored South Korea Trials by Trial Start Year & Trial Phase

Sponsor Headquarters for Single-Country & Multinational Trials in South Korea Single-Country & Multinational Company-Sponsored Trials by Trial Start Year

