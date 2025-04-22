403
Fever outburst murders 100 in Nigeria
(MENAFN) Nigeria has reported 3,465 suspected cases of Lassa fever between January and March 2025, with 645 confirmed infections and 118 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC). The virus has spread to 91 local government areas across 33 states, with the highest number of confirmed cases in Ondo (34%), Edo (21%), and Bauchi (18%), accounting for 73% of the total.
The outbreak has resulted in a case fatality rate of 18.3%, and 20 healthcare workers have also been infected. Lassa fever, a viral hemorrhagic illness endemic to parts of West Africa, is primarily transmitted through contact with food or household items contaminated by rodent urine or feces, although human-to-human transmission can occur in healthcare settings with inadequate infection control.
The disease presents with flu-like symptoms initially, but can progress to cause facial swelling, fluid in the lungs, and bleeding. In response, the NCDC has deployed Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to high-burden states and is urging state governments to provide free treatment for patients. The organization also calls on the private sector to contribute to medical supplies and public awareness. The NCDC emphasizes the importance of maintaining environmental hygiene and preventing rodent access to homes as key preventive measures.
