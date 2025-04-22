Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Outlook 2024-2030 | WGS Driving Molecular Tests, Multiplex POCT, And Antimicrobial Stewardship Through Private-Public Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMR poses a top global public health threat as pathogens become drug-resistant, leading to severe illnesses. The study covers competitive landscapes, identifying vendors offering IVD platforms. It offers regional forecasts and identifies growth opportunities across key end-user verticals, with projections from 2025 to 2030.

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the antimicrobial resistance (AMR) diagnostics market in human health. AMR, characterized by bacteria, viruses, and fungi that no longer respond to antimicrobial medications, is one of the top ten global public health threats.

When pathogens develop drug resistance, medications become ineffective, leading to infections that may trigger sepsis and significantly increase the risk of severe illness, disability, and death. Covering in vitro diagnostics (IVD) methods, this report includes phenotypic and molecular tests for revenue and forecast estimations.

It analyzes the competitive environment, identifying vendors (manufacturers) offering IVD platforms, including instruments, consumables, and informatics. Hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs, and others encompass key end-user verticals.

The analysis offers a region-wise forecast for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining the growth of this market and identifies key growth opportunities to help market players and stakeholders build on trends, maximize economic potential, and sustain value. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2030.

Key Growth Opportunities:



Growth Opportunity 1: WGS Driving Molecular Tests

Growth Opportunity 2: Multiplex POCT Growth Opportunity 3: Antimicrobial Stewardship Through Private-Public Partnerships

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunities: Research Scope



Scope of Analysis Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in the AMR Diagnostics Market



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the AMR Diagnostics Industry

Ecosystem in the AMR Diagnostics Market



Competitive Environment Key Competitors

Growth Generators in the AMR Diagnostics Market



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Competitor Matrix - Product Portfolio Analysis Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generators for Phenotypic Tests



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis

Growth Generators for Molecular Tests



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis

List of Figures



AMR Diagnostics: Growth Metrics, Global, 2024-2030

AMR Diagnostics: Growth Drivers, Global, 2025-2030

AMR Diagnostics: Growth Restraints, Global, 2025-2030

AMR Diagnostics: Revenue Forecast, Global, 2024-2030

AMR Diagnostics: Revenue Forecast by Product, Global, 2024-2030

AMR Diagnostics: Revenue Forecast by Region, 2024-2030

AMR Diagnostics: Revenue Share of Top Participants Estimates, Global, 2024

Phenotypic Tests: Growth Metrics, Global, 2024-2030

Phenotypic Tests: Revenue Forecast, Global, 2024-2030

Phenotypic Tests: Revenue Forecast by Region, 2024-2030

Molecular Tests: Growth Metrics, Global, 2024-2030

Molecular Tests: Revenue Forecast, Global, 2024-2030 Molecular Tests: Revenue Forecast by Region, 2024-2030

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

