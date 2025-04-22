Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Outlook 2024-2030 | WGS Driving Molecular Tests, Multiplex POCT, And Antimicrobial Stewardship Through Private-Public Partnerships
Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the antimicrobial resistance (AMR) diagnostics market in human health. AMR, characterized by bacteria, viruses, and fungi that no longer respond to antimicrobial medications, is one of the top ten global public health threats.
When pathogens develop drug resistance, medications become ineffective, leading to infections that may trigger sepsis and significantly increase the risk of severe illness, disability, and death. Covering in vitro diagnostics (IVD) methods, this report includes phenotypic and molecular tests for revenue and forecast estimations.
It analyzes the competitive environment, identifying vendors (manufacturers) offering IVD platforms, including instruments, consumables, and informatics. Hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs, and others encompass key end-user verticals.
The analysis offers a region-wise forecast for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining the growth of this market and identifies key growth opportunities to help market players and stakeholders build on trends, maximize economic potential, and sustain value. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2030.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Growth Opportunity 1: WGS Driving Molecular Tests Growth Opportunity 2: Multiplex POCT Growth Opportunity 3: Antimicrobial Stewardship Through Private-Public Partnerships
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities: Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in the AMR Diagnostics Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the AMR Diagnostics Industry
Ecosystem in the AMR Diagnostics Market
- Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Generators in the AMR Diagnostics Market
- Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share Competitor Matrix - Product Portfolio Analysis Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Generators for Phenotypic Tests
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Generators for Molecular Tests
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
List of Figures
- AMR Diagnostics: Growth Metrics, Global, 2024-2030 AMR Diagnostics: Growth Drivers, Global, 2025-2030 AMR Diagnostics: Growth Restraints, Global, 2025-2030 AMR Diagnostics: Revenue Forecast, Global, 2024-2030 AMR Diagnostics: Revenue Forecast by Product, Global, 2024-2030 AMR Diagnostics: Revenue Forecast by Region, 2024-2030 AMR Diagnostics: Revenue Share of Top Participants Estimates, Global, 2024 Phenotypic Tests: Growth Metrics, Global, 2024-2030 Phenotypic Tests: Revenue Forecast, Global, 2024-2030 Phenotypic Tests: Revenue Forecast by Region, 2024-2030 Molecular Tests: Growth Metrics, Global, 2024-2030 Molecular Tests: Revenue Forecast, Global, 2024-2030 Molecular Tests: Revenue Forecast by Region, 2024-2030
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment