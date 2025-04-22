403
Armed Attacks in Nigeria Claim 72 Lives
(MENAFN) The number of people killed in a series of violent assaults by suspected armed herders in Nigeria’s central Benue state has increased to 72, according to local officials on Monday.
The attacks occurred between Thursday and Friday night in several communities within Ukum Local Government Area.
Initial reports from Saturday indicated that 56 people had lost their lives during the violence.
Additional casualties were confirmed on Monday as local security forces, along with civilian volunteers, continued to search the surrounding bushland, government spokesperson Isaac Uzaan informed the media.
Hyacinth Alia, the governor of Benue, had previously urged for immediate intervention to put an end to the brutal violence affecting communities across the state.
Nigeria has recently experienced a wave of attacks carried out by armed groups, with ongoing issues including cattle theft and banditry contributing to the instability.
