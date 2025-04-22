403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports Russian Oscar nominee inking with Hollywood organization
(MENAFN) Russian actor Yura Borisov, who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Sean Baker’s film Anora, has signed with the prestigious Hollywood agency United Talent Agency (UTA), according to Variety. The 32-year-old actor, who made history as the first Russian-born actor to receive an Academy Award nomination, gained significant recognition for his performance in Anora, which won five Oscars and the Palme d'Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Though he didn’t win the Oscar, his performance was widely praised, establishing him as a rising star in the film industry.
Borisov’s new agreement with UTA will cover all aspects of his career, with the agency representing high-profile actors like Timothée Chalamet, Chris Pratt, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Despite this major deal, Borisov will continue to be represented by other agencies, including ColorCreative and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.
Borisov first caught the attention of Sean Baker after his performance in the Finnish film Compartment No. 6, which won the Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. His portrayal of Igor in Anora, a character caught in power struggles, further solidified his acting credentials.
A graduate of the prestigious Shchepkin Higher Theater School, Borisov’s career started with smaller roles before his breakthrough in The Road to Berlin in 2015. He has since appeared in notable films such as Captain Volkonogov Escaped and Anna K, Netflix’s only Russian original series.
Borisov’s new agreement with UTA will cover all aspects of his career, with the agency representing high-profile actors like Timothée Chalamet, Chris Pratt, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Despite this major deal, Borisov will continue to be represented by other agencies, including ColorCreative and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.
Borisov first caught the attention of Sean Baker after his performance in the Finnish film Compartment No. 6, which won the Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. His portrayal of Igor in Anora, a character caught in power struggles, further solidified his acting credentials.
A graduate of the prestigious Shchepkin Higher Theater School, Borisov’s career started with smaller roles before his breakthrough in The Road to Berlin in 2015. He has since appeared in notable films such as Captain Volkonogov Escaped and Anna K, Netflix’s only Russian original series.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment