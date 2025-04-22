Man Booked Under PECA For Threatening SHO, Brandishing Rifle In Viral Mosque Video

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Another case has been registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in Nowshera, this time involving a viral video in which a man can be seen hurling abuses and threats using a mosque loudspeaker.

According to police, the video shows the suspect publicly defaming SHO Akora Khattak Police Station, Ashfaq Khan, while making baseless allegations, using foul language, and issuing threats. The incident occurred inside a central mosque, where the suspect allegedly entered with his shoes on, violating the sanctity of the religious space.

Also Read: KP Mining Act Sparks National Debate Amid Climate Concerns

Police further stated that the suspect was carrying a Kalashnikov and continued to intimidate those present. Records reveal the man already has a drug-related FIR registered against him, dated March 3, and is considered a source of fear in the locality.

The FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the PECA Act along with provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code.