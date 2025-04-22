Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Booked Under PECA For Threatening SHO, Brandishing Rifle In Viral Mosque Video

Man Booked Under PECA For Threatening SHO, Brandishing Rifle In Viral Mosque Video


2025-04-22 03:10:56
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Another case has been registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in Nowshera, this time involving a viral video in which a man can be seen hurling abuses and threats using a mosque loudspeaker.

According to police, the video shows the suspect publicly defaming SHO Akora Khattak Police Station, Ashfaq Khan, while making baseless allegations, using foul language, and issuing threats. The incident occurred inside a central mosque, where the suspect allegedly entered with his shoes on, violating the sanctity of the religious space.

Also Read: KP Mining Act Sparks National Debate Amid Climate Concerns

Police further stated that the suspect was carrying a Kalashnikov and continued to intimidate those present. Records reveal the man already has a drug-related FIR registered against him, dated March 3, and is considered a source of fear in the locality.

The FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the PECA Act along with provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code.

MENAFN22042025000189011041ID1109456298

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search