403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AAFT Sets Two More World Records In Creative Education Recognized By World Book Of Records, London
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida –“The only way to do great work is to love what you do. And if you're not passionate about it, you're not going to break any records,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, nine-time World Record holder, as he submitted two more applications to the World Book of Records, London.
The occasion was marked by the visit of Mr. Jasvir Singh from the World Book of Records, London, who formally presented the prestigious Golden Book of Records to Dr. Marwah. On behalf of the organization, Mr. Singh also approved two new records in the domain of creative education for the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT).
The first recognized record states:
“AAFT is the only creative educational institution in the world to conduct its 123rd convocation, having trained so far 35,000 students from 145 countries.”
The second record highlights:
“AAFT is the only creative institution in the world to launch and start its 124th batch of trainees.”
Dr. Marwah expressed heartfelt gratitude:“We are thankful to the London Book of Records for recognizing our efforts and commitment toward creative education.”
Mr. Jasvir Singh and Mr. Santosh Shukla, founder and leader of the World Book of Records, extended their congratulations to Dr. Marwah for these landmark achievements.
Other articles by AAFT
The occasion was marked by the visit of Mr. Jasvir Singh from the World Book of Records, London, who formally presented the prestigious Golden Book of Records to Dr. Marwah. On behalf of the organization, Mr. Singh also approved two new records in the domain of creative education for the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT).
The first recognized record states:
“AAFT is the only creative educational institution in the world to conduct its 123rd convocation, having trained so far 35,000 students from 145 countries.”
The second record highlights:
“AAFT is the only creative institution in the world to launch and start its 124th batch of trainees.”
Dr. Marwah expressed heartfelt gratitude:“We are thankful to the London Book of Records for recognizing our efforts and commitment toward creative education.”
Mr. Jasvir Singh and Mr. Santosh Shukla, founder and leader of the World Book of Records, extended their congratulations to Dr. Marwah for these landmark achievements.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Other articles by AAFT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment