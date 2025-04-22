Dr. Yasser Al-Hamidi Elected President Of Syrian Engineers Association In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Syrian Engineers Association in Qatar held its seventh annual conference in Doha, drawing a large gathering of Syrian engineers representing diverse engineering sectors across the country.

The event marked a significant milestone in the association's journey, as Dr. Eng Yasser Al-Hamidi was elected the new president, succeeding Eng. Ammar Hamouda, whose tenure was marked by notable achievements and impactful contributions.

In his address following the election, Dr. Al-Hamidi expressed his pride in the trust placed in him and commended Eng Hamouda for his outstanding leadership, which helped expand the association's role and enhance its professional and social presence.

Dr. Al-Hamidi affirmed his commitment to continuing the association's development path, with a focus on enhancing the capabilities of Syrian engineers, fostering professional networking, and opening new avenues for institutional work that reflects the stature of Syrian expertise in Qatar.

He also announced that the association will soon launch a series of specialized programs and training courses aimed at empowering engineers and increasing their engagement in the local labour market. He encouraged members to participate actively in upcoming activities.

For his part, Eng Ammar Hamouda delivered a comprehensive review of the association's achievements during his presidency. He noted that membership has grown to over 640 engineers, along with more than 50 affiliated engineering companies.

He highlighted the organisation of over 40 professional and social events, including capacity-building programmes, business development initiatives, marketing activities, and sports and community events.

The conference also saw the announcement of the new Board of Directors for the upcoming term, composed of experienced and skilled engineers across various specialities: Companies and Entrepreneurship Committee: Eng Yamen Shanu, Eng Obaida Balid, and Eng Osama Al-Kuwaifi;

Engineering Consulting Committee: Eng Zaher Al-Homsi, Eng Ghazi Hadid, and Eng Ahmed Al-Dahik; Professional Development and Training Committee: Eng Fateh Al-Adl and Media Committee: Eng Khaled Aqeel.