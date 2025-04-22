Al-Kuwari Meets Finance, Business Leaders In US

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, held a bilateral meeting with Chairman and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners, Adebayo Ogunlesi (pictured), during his visit to the United States of America. Minister of Finance also held bilateral meetings with Stephen A Schwarzman, Chairman and CEO of Blackstone Group; Denis Coleman, Chief Financial Officer of Goldman Sachs; and Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase during the visit. At the meetings, a diverse range of topics related to shared interests were discussed, with a specific focus on financial and economic matters.