403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over USD 2.2 Bln Funding Freeze
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 22 (KUNA) -- Harvard University has filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Trump administration, alleging it is trying to "gain control of academic decision-making at Harvard".
The lawsuit comes as the Trump administration has sought to force changes at multiple Ivy League institutions after months of student activism centered around the war in Gaza.
Harvard President Alan Garber said the lawsuit was filed to stop the "unlawful" funding freeze, which he described as an overreach of government power.
He stated that the administration is trying to exert "unprecedented and inappropriate control" over the university, citing the freezing of USD 2.2 billion in funding, potential freezing of another USD one billion, multiple investigations, threats to international students, and possible revocation of Harvard's tax-exempt status.
Garber warned that these actions would seriously harm students, faculty, researchers, and patients, and damage the global reputation of American higher education.
He emphasized that halting funding would delay critical research on diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, and affect innovations that save lives.
Earlier this month, Harvard rejected federal threats to cut funding unless it punished students involved in pro-Palestinian protests or restricted future demonstrations, adding that several US universities faces similar threats following last year's campus protests supporting Palestine. (end)
asj
The lawsuit comes as the Trump administration has sought to force changes at multiple Ivy League institutions after months of student activism centered around the war in Gaza.
Harvard President Alan Garber said the lawsuit was filed to stop the "unlawful" funding freeze, which he described as an overreach of government power.
He stated that the administration is trying to exert "unprecedented and inappropriate control" over the university, citing the freezing of USD 2.2 billion in funding, potential freezing of another USD one billion, multiple investigations, threats to international students, and possible revocation of Harvard's tax-exempt status.
Garber warned that these actions would seriously harm students, faculty, researchers, and patients, and damage the global reputation of American higher education.
He emphasized that halting funding would delay critical research on diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, and affect innovations that save lives.
Earlier this month, Harvard rejected federal threats to cut funding unless it punished students involved in pro-Palestinian protests or restricted future demonstrations, adding that several US universities faces similar threats following last year's campus protests supporting Palestine. (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment