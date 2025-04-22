403
Speeding Truck Plows into Easter Procession in Nigeria
(MENAFN) A speeding truck plowed into a group of people taking part in an Easter procession early Monday, resulting in five fatalities and 13 injuries after its brakes failed in Nigeria’s northern Gombe state, according to traffic authorities.
Samson Kaura, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Gombe, informed reporters that the truck, which was carrying a load of grains, went out of control due to excessive speed in the town of Tashan Gona, located in the Billiri local government area.
Following an initial investigation, the driver was apprehended and handed over to the regular police for charges related to "speed violation," Kaura stated.
Serious traffic accidents are a common occurrence in Nigeria, typically stemming from factors like overloaded vehicles, deteriorating roads, and careless driving.
