Roamly Launches Fort Lauderdale Hub, Forms Strategic Partnerships, And Grows Specialty Insurance Offerings In Florida

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Florida is a natural market for specialty underwriting and innovation with:



Over 1 million registered recreational boats

More than 825,000 registered RVs

One of the highest motorcycle ownership rates in the United States A specialized insurance workforce exceeding 300,000 professionals

"Florida's incredible combination of outdoor recreation and insurance infrastructure makes it a high-impact market for us," said Rich Sanders, President of Roamly and Head of the Florida Office . "Our expansion into Florida as we enter peak travel season with AI-powered insurance solutions tailored to recreational lifestyles offers proximity to customers and collaboration with other industry-leading partners."

Strengthening the National Ecosystem through Partnerships

As part of its Florida launch, Roamly is announcing new partnerships with key national carriers including Ahoy! Insurance, American Modern, Progressive, Safeco, National General, an Allstate company, Mercury, Hagerty, and Dairyland to offer consumers and businesses a digital-first quote-to-bind experience . These alliances allow Roamly to offer a broader range of recreational policies to an expanded customer base, leveraging each partner's underwriting expertise while maintaining a unified, digital-first customer experience.

"Florida's vibrant boating community presents a tremendous opportunity for innovative insurance solutions," said Amit Nisenbaum, CEO of Ahoy! Insurance . "Our partnership with Roamly combines Ahoy's nationwide, boater-centric, tech-driven coverage with a digital platform designed to seamlessly cater to the diverse array of vessels owned by today's modern consumer"

Investing in Local Talent and Innovation

Roamly's SoFlo office will serve as a hiring hub for claims specialists, customer success teams, and insurance product experts. The company has already recruited 8 local employees and plans to continue tapping Florida's deep talent pool to support its continued development of responsive, digitally native insurance products for recreational customers.

Leading in Digital-First Specialty Coverage

Roamly continues to differentiate itself in the specialty market by offering simplified, flexible policies for RVs, boats, and motorcycles - all managed through a frictionless digital interface. The platform's focus on transparency, personalization, and speed is designed to meet the expectations of next-generation policyholders.

To learn more about Roamly's offerings, visit:



RV insurance:

Boat insurance: Motorcycle insurance:

About Roamly:

Roamly is a global leader in digital insurance technology and solutions, redefining how consumers and businesses protect what matters most. Roamly Enterprise offers a technologically advanced platform that provides insurance companies with AI-enabled software modules to develop insurance products, increase speed to market, and mitigate risk. From pricing and underwriting to policy and claims management the product agnostic platform also provides consumers with a digital-first quote to bind experience. Operating in the U.S., Canada, and Europe with global insurance partners, Roamly is where the insurance industry and technology intersect to enhance the consumer experience. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Lydia Davey

[email protected]

SOURCE Roamly

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED