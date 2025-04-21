Silent Sentinels: Knights Of Truth

MENAFN - Jordan Times) At the heart of the turbulent Middle East, where complex political and security threads intertwine, Jordan stands tall thanks to its well-established national institutions that defend its borders and safeguard its stability. At the forefront of these institutions, the General Intelligence Department stands out as a fortress and protective barrier, whose members silently and selflessly write the most remarkable stories of sacrifice and dedication for the sake of the nation's security and the safety of its citizens.

This vital role is clearly demonstrated in thwarting attempts targeting Jordan's security and stability, including resolutely confronting groups seeking to threaten the country's integrity through illegal activities. The arrest of cells planning to manufacture aircraft and missiles within Jordanian territory is conclusive evidence of the vigilance of the security services and their high intelligence capabilities in detecting malicious intentions and thwarting them in the bud.

These preemptive operations reflect the General Intelligence Department's commitment to protecting Jordan from any potential threats and ensuring it remains a safe and stable oasis in the face of regional and international challenges. These achievements reinforce confidence in Jordan's ability to safeguard its security and protect its citizens from anyone who would dare to tamper with its security and stability.

Discussing the General Intelligence Department (GID) is not merely a review of the role of a security agency; it is a tribute to the men and women who have dedicated themselves to protecting Jordan from all threats, both domestic and foreign. They are the silent knights of truth who work behind the scenes, away from the spotlight, leaving their clear mark in preserving security and stability and facing challenges with professionalism and competence.

The GID was founded on solid foundations of loyalty and belonging to the nation and the Hashemite leadership. It has evolved over the decades to keep pace with the latest technologies and methods in intelligence work. This venerable institution has built a distinguished international reputation thanks to the competence of its staff, its ability to accurately analyse information, and its ability to anticipate events before they occur.

The pivotal role played by the GID in preserving national security is undeniable. In the face of growing regional challenges and cross-border terrorist threats, this department has demonstrated its superior ability to uncover criminal and terrorist plots and thwart them in their infancy. The strenuous efforts of its members in gathering and analyzing information, and coordinating with other security agencies, represent the first line of defence for the nation and its citizens.

The role of the General Intelligence Department extends beyond security to encompass other vital aspects of the Kingdom's stability and prosperity. It plays a significant role in supporting economic and social development efforts by providing the intelligence information necessary for sound decision-making. It also contributes to strengthening Jordan's regional and international standing through its close relationships with counterpart intelligence agencies around the world.

What distinguishes the Jordanian General Intelligence Department is its high professionalism and commitment to the ethics of intelligence work. Its members are subject to the highest standards of training and qualification, possess superior analytical skills and the ability to work under pressure. They are also committed to the law and respect for human rights, and are aware of the responsibility they bear in preserving the nation's security and the safety of its citizens.

Praising the role of the Jordanian General Intelligence Department is not just a national duty; it is an acknowledgment of the tremendous efforts made by these unknown soldiers for the sake of the nation's progress and pride. They are truly the knights of truth, working silently and with dedication, making sacrifices so that Jordan remains an oasis of security and stability in a turbulent environment.

We also extend our respect and appreciation to our valiant armed forces and our vigilant security services, the protectors of the homeland. We are proud of you, and with your efforts we feel secure. In every arena and field, you prove that you are Jordan's protective shield, the eyes that never sleep, protecting its pure soil and the safety of its citizens.

Your sacrifices are a beacon illuminating the paths of pride and dignity, and your loyalty to the homeland and the Hashemite leadership is the pulse of our hearts. With your steadfastness and determination, Jordan remains proud and impervious to all challenges. You are the knights of truth who defend the homeland and, with your blood and sacrifices, create a new dawn of security and stability.

May your arms be blessed, and may God protect and care for you, heroes. You are the pride of Jordan and the symbol of its strength and resilience. Finally, we can only extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to all members of the Jordanian General Intelligence Department, its leadership, officers, and individuals, for their sincere efforts and dedication to serving the nation. They are truly the watchful eye that guards Jordan, the trustworthy hand that protects its gains, and a symbol of silent giving that deserves our utmost respect and appreciation. May God protect Jordan, its leadership and people, and protect the knights of truth in the General Intelligence Department.

Hasan Dajah is professor of Strategic Studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University