Costa Rica Celebrates Book Week With Activities For The Entire Community

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) In commemoration of International Book and Copyright Day, celebrated every April 23rd, the Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC) has organized a varied program of activities on its campuses and academic centers, taking place from Monday, April 21st to Saturday, April 26th.

The activities aim to encourage reading, critical thinking, and recognition of the importance of intellectual production as part of this celebration-established by UNESCO in 1995-to highlight the value of books as a means of disseminating knowledge and culture, as well as to promote respect for copyright.

In this context, the TEC reaffirms its commitment to education, research, and creativity through various activities designed for the national community and exclusive events for its university community .

“International Book Day reminds us of the importance of reading in academic and personal development. Through this celebration, the TEC seeks to promote culture, access to knowledge, and respect for intellectual property in our community and the country,” said Lidia Gómez Valverde, Director of the TEC Library System.

Book presentations with guest authors.

Book releases around Cartago .

Book donations for incarcerated individuals.

Book exhibitions and fairs on various TEC campuses .

Board game tournament.

Workshops to promote reading, creative writing, and games.

Literary and essay competitions.

The schedule is now available, with registration open for those activities that require it.

This event is organized through the collaborative efforts of the Costa Rican Library System (SIBITEC), the Costa Rican Technological Publishing House, and the TEC School of Language Sciences.-

