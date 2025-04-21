Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Advances Civax Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Threat



An increase in deaths from COVID-19 underscores the persistent danger of the virus and the urgent need for effective protective measures and treatments.

Soligenix is addressing this need through the development of CiVax, its proprietary, heat-stable COVID-19 subunit vaccine candidate. Recent preclinical studies have demonstrated that CiVax can induce rapid and broad protection against multiple COVID-19 variants.

Despite the passage of time since the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to pose a significant global health threat. Recent data from the World Health Organization (“WHO”) indicates that during the 28-day period from Jan. 6 to Feb. 2, 2025, more than 147,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported globally, representing a 16% decrease compared to the previous period ( ). However, during the same timeframe, approximately 4,500 new deaths were reported, marking a 28% increase. This underscores the persistent danger of the virus and the urgent need for effective protective measures and treatments.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) reported that as of April 11, 2025, the levels of acute respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, remain low ( ). Nevertheless, the virus continues to circulate, and the potential for new...

