Transport Minister, Tunisian Envoy Talk Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) – Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni and Tunisian Ambassador to Jordan Moufida Zribi discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the transport field.The minister stressed the deep, brotherly and historical relations and Jordan's keen interest in further cementing cooperation in various sectors, particularly transport, which is "pivotal" in economic development and the movement of people and goods.The Tunisian envoy commended the deep relations with Jordan, noting "the advanced level" of economic relations and stressing her country's interest in expanding cooperation, particularly in the transport sector.The meeting explored cooperation in land, sea, air, and rail transport and the possibility of benefiting from Tunisia's expertise in rail transport, and the exchange of meteorology technical expertise.The two sides agreed to continue coordination between relevant bodies in the two countries, noting signed agreements and the need to activate cooperation channels.