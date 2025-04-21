Since Its Very Conception, Star Wars Has Been Political. Now Andor Will Take On Trump 2.0

MENAFN - The Conversation) Premiering today, the second and final season of Star Wars streaming show Andor seems destined to be one of the pop culture defining moments of the second Trump presidency.

Andor, which began airing in 2022, tells the story of the early days of the Rebel Alliance before the adventures of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. The series is the most politically articulate of the Star Wars franchise.

Where older Star Wars entries focused on lightsaber battles and dogfights in space, Andor shows a world of political manifestos, fractious alliances between rebel groups, and surreptitious fundraising for revolution.

Season one of the show followed the political awakening of the titular Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who progresses from troubled thief to total ideological commitment to fighting the Empire. The show also follows a covert revolutionary leader (Stellan Skarsgård), an ineffective politician who secretly finances the rebellion (Genevieve O'Reilly), and two Imperials manoeuvring for power (Denise Gough and Kyle Soller).

Showrunner Tony Gilroy has so far taken inspiration for Andor from a variety of real historical revolutionary events, from Stalin's bank robbery in Tiflis of 1907 to the Baader-Meinhof group in West Germany.

Aesthetically, Andor has more in common with the political filmmaking of the likes of The Battle of Algiers (1966), the films of Costa-Gavras , or early Paul Greengrass than the central Flash Gordon-inspired Star Wars saga.

As authoritarian governments and conflicts loom large globally, the final season of Andor in 2025 is perfectly timed to articulate anxieties much closer to home than the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars has always been political

Andor is far from the first time that Star Wars has captured the political zeitgeist. In fact, much of the franchise's success stems from the way it provides us with a pop culture language to talk about politics.

In 2016, Trump's first election win coincided with the release of Rogue One, the Star Wars precursor to Andor.

Within days, two Star Wars creatives made public comparisons between Trump and Rogue One's villains, with writer Chris Weitz posting on Twitter“the Empire is a white supremacist (human) organization”. Writer Gary Whitta replied:“Opposed by a multi-cultural group led by brave women”.

George Lucas described Darth Vader and the Empire as 'Nixonian gangsters' in early script drafts. AP Photo

They were officially reprimanded by the studio.“This is a film that the world should enjoy,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger at the time.“It is not a film that is, in any way, a political film.”

Under the ownership of a risk averse corporation like Disney, Star Wars is supposed to be family friendly, apolitical entertainment.

However, since its very conception, Star Wars has been political.

Inspired by anti-Vietnam war protests, director George Lucas described Darth Vader and the Empire as“Nixonian gangsters” in early drafts of the original film's script. Lucas, who had developed Apocalypse Now before Francis Ford Coppola ultimately directed the film, has consistently claimed to have thought of the Rebel Alliance as similar to North Vietnamese fighters resisting United States forces.

When it came time for the prequel trilogy in the 2000s, Lucas told a story of democracy willingly falling to dictatorship (beginning with a trade war, something not lost on contemporary observers ). In 2005, Lucas even had Darth Vader paraphrase George W. Bush .

It has also shaped politics. Scholars and critics like Andrew Britton and Robin Wood argued Star Wars was so escapist and disconnected from politics here on earth that it set the scene for Ronald Reagan's good-versus-evil rhetoric .

A galaxy not so far away

It is precisely Star Wars' apolitical image that gives it so much political utility. A series with such strong heroes and villains inevitably invites comparison.

Almost immediately after its release in 1977, Star Wars became a pop culture language for understanding politics.

When Maggie Thatcher won government in the United Kingdom on May 4 1979, the Conservative Party took out an advertisement in the London Evening News congratulating her with the words“May the Fourth Be With You”.

When Ronald Reagan proposed a“Strategic Defense Initiative” missile system in 1983, critics immediately and famously labelled it“Star Wars” (something Lucas tried unsuccessfully to stop ). Reagan himself eventually joined in, too, claiming in a speech in 1985 that“the Force is with us”.

It is easy to find examples of politicians of all stripes being likened to Star Wars villains like Darth Vader (most enduring was Dick Cheney who claimed to not mind the comparison).

Composer John Williams' Imperial March has even been played at protests as a way to antagonise opponents.

The enduring currency of the political language of Star Wars is in part due to its generalities. In any political conflict it helps to have a way to describe an archetypal evil puppet master (the Emperor), his henchman (Darth Vader), and the soulful heroes putting their lives on the line (the Jedi).

The real trick to Star Wars' ongoing relevance, however, lies in its very real inspirations. Whether it is George W. Bush, the Viet Cong, or the Bolsheviks, Star Wars has time and again turned the specifics of political history into mythology.

At a time where many see global politics as having set the stage for the Empire to Strike Back, the final season of Andor may give many a language to articulate A New Hope.