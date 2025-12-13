Egypt Discusses Trump Peace Plan Phase Two And Gaza Force At UAE Forum

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty discussed the implementation of the second phase of President Trump's peace plan for Gaza and the urgent formation of an international stabilization force during meetings at the Sir Bani Yas Forum on Saturday.

In discussions with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher, Abdelatty stated that consolidating the ceasefire is a“top priority” and a necessary entry point for the full implementation of the Trump plan and an“organized transition to its second phase”.

He stressed that this transition is vital to guarantee the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid and the commencement of early recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The Egyptian minister held a series of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the forum in the United Arab Emirates, focusing on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and regional stability.

During talks with Claire Legendre, the French President's Advisor for the Middle East, Abdelatty emphasised the need for concerted international efforts to ensure the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803. He called for the rapid formation of an international stabilization force in Gaza to assume its responsibilities.

Abdelatty also noted the importance of proceeding with the formation of a Palestinian technocratic committee to manage the Gaza Strip. He welcomed the French position supporting Palestinian rights and highlighted Egyptian efforts to consolidate the ceasefire.

The geopolitical landscape was further discussed with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two ministers exchanged views on the situation in the West Bank and the second phase of the Trump plan, as well as developments in Yemen, Syria, and Libya.

Regarding Sudan, Abdelatty briefed his French and Emirati counterparts on Egypt's efforts within the Quartet framework to achieve a ceasefire and launch a comprehensive political process. He reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of any division of Sudan and its support for the country's sovereignty and state institutions.

On Lebanon, Abdelatty briefed Legendre on the results of his recent visit to Beirut, stressing the need to prevent escalation and rejecting any violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

Bilateral relations were also on the agenda. Abdelatty and Legendre expressed a desire to increase French investments in Egypt, particularly in industry, transport, and tourism, and welcomed the upcoming first round of the strategic dialogue between the two foreign ministries.

Separately, Abdelatty met with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, to follow up on the Egyptian minister's recent visit to Islamabad. They discussed preparing a roadmap to enhance bilateral cooperation, specifically regarding economic partnerships and the private sector.