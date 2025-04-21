Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Mourns Late Pope Francis


2025-04-21 07:07:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah mourned on Monday in a cable sent to Cardinal of the Catholic Church Giovanni Battista Re, the demise of Pope Francis at the age of 88 years old.
In his cable, Sheikh Sabah expressed sorrow on the demise of Pope Francis at the age of 88 years old, and after long battle with illness. (end)
