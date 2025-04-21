Vetcomm CEO Calls For Urgent Action On Military Sexual Assault During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

Stop Waiting. Start Rating

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and VetComm CEO Kate Monroe is reflecting on her assault story to demand changes in the military.

- VetComm CEO Kate MonroeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month, VetComm CEO and Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe is using her platform to share her personal story of surviving sexual assault in the military and to call for urgent, systemic reforms to protect America's service members.According to the Department of Defense , 2.2% of active duty service members-approximately 29,000 individuals-experienced sexual assault in 2023. This rate is nearly 16 times higher than that of the general U.S. population, where the prevalence is 0.14%. Despite the alarming numbers, only about a quarter of these incidents were ever reported, underscoring the persistent barriers of stigma, fear of retaliation and career jeopardy faced by survivors.Drawing on her own experience, Monroe is advocating for a series of actionable steps, including:. Transferring the reporting process to an independent third-party organization to ensure confidentiality and to reduce fear of retaliation.. Implementing comprehensive psychological evaluations for all recruits to identify and address potential risk factors before enlistment.. Adopting her "Hear It, See It, Say It" model, which holds all service members accountable for reporting witnessed or known assaults.. Expanding training to address the psychological impact of sexual assault and the underlying causes, including cycles of trauma and power dynamics.Monroe also highlights the prevalence of sexual assault among male service members, noting that 40% to 50% of VetComm's male clients report experiencing some form of assault or harassment during their service."We need a military culture where survivors are believed and supported, and where perpetrators are held accountable," said Monroe. "By taking bold, transparent action, we can protect the next generation of service members and ensure that no one has to walk this journey alone."If you have been sexually assaulted as a service member, VetComm may be able to help offer you compensation and closure. Visit VetComm to learn more.About VetComm:VetComm is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VetComm's claim advocates help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique need, VetComm ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

Rachel Hernandez

VetComm

+1 504-442-0517

email us here

Bill Could Make VA Disability Claims Easier to Understand + VA and AI | VetComm News

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.