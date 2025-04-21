Middleground Capital Promotes Jordan Gabbert To Head Of Investor Relations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, Ky., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiddleGround Capital (“MiddleGround”), an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American and European headquartered middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, today announced that it has promoted Jordan Gabbert to Head of Investor Relations. She will continue to work from the firm's Lexington office, reporting to John Stewart, Founding and Managing Partner of MiddleGround.

In this role, Jordan will oversee all aspects of investor engagement and outreach, including fundraising and investor communications. She will communicate the firm's investment considerations to its limited partners and other constituents, collaborating with MiddleGround's investment professionals and team members to provide reporting and services to the firm's investors.

“Since joining MiddleGround four years ago, Jordan has continually impressed our team and our limited partners with her deep knowledge of this industry and the needs of institutional investors,” said Stewart.“This promotion reflects the great work and service she has provided, and we are excited to empower her to build on this momentum so that we continue meeting the needs of current and prospective investors.”

Jordan joined MiddleGround in 2020 as a member of the Operations Team and transitioned to Investor Relations in 2023, where she has since taken on roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to joining MiddleGround, she held various positions in financial recruiting, business development, and financial analysis within the manufacturing sector.

“I'm very grateful to John and the MiddleGround family for this opportunity,” said Gabbert.“As we work to deliver long term value to our stakeholders, I am looking forward to communicating the MiddleGround story to our ever-growing network of investors.”

Jordan graduated from the University of Kentucky and earned undergraduate degrees in Management and Accounting, and her MBA from Midway University.

About MiddleGround Capital

MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky with over $3.85 billion of assets under management. MiddleGround makes control equity investments in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. MiddleGround works with its portfolio companies to create value through a hands-on operational approach and partners with its management teams to support long-term growth strategies. For more information, please visit: .

MiddleGround Capital Media Contacts

Doug Allen/Maya Hanowitz

Dukas Linden Public Relations

...

+1 (646) 722-6530