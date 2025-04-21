IAF Officer Alleging Assault Actually Started It? Viral Video Turns Tables In Bengaluru Road Rage Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian Air Force Wing Commander Aditya Bose's video of him alleging that he was assaulted by a group of men in Bengaluru, had sent shockwaves across social media. Now, a CCTV footage of the incident has thrown up a new twist in the case.

The footage, which is widely being circulated on social media, shows Wing Commander Aditya Bose and his wife approaching a man in a neon green jacket.

As per the CCTV footage, the officer seemingly initiated the physical assault. His wife was also seen engaging in a verbal abuse.

Watch the CCTV footage here:

Indian Air Force officer's previous videos

Earlier in the day, two separate videos circulating on social media showed Wing Commander Aditya Bose alleging that a local resident had attacked him and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, while they were on their way to catch an airport bus. According to Bose, a biker stopped their car and began abusing in Kannada.

With blood visible on his face and neck, the officer recorded a video stating: "A bike came from behind and stopped our car... the guy started abusing me in Kannada. When they saw the DRDO sticker on my car and said 'You DRDO people', and they abused my wife and I couldn't bear it. The moment I got out of my car, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood."

Biker arrested

Officer Aditya Bose did not lodge a complaint, but his wife, Madhumita, later lodged one at Baiyappanahalli Police Station. An FIR was filed, and the accused was arrested, stated a report by India Today.

'Clear case of road rage'

DCP East Devaraj D said the incident was a clear case of road rage.

"At around 6 AM, an altercation occurred between a biker and an IAF officer, who was traveling from his residence at the DRDO quarters to the airport... We have checked the CCTV footage, and it's evident that the incident could have been avoided by both sides. It is a clear case of road rage. We have lodged a complaint and arrested the biker," India Today quoted DCP East Devaraj D as saying.