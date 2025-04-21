Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Aliyev Calls Joint Declaration Historic Event In Azerbaijan-China Relations

2025-04-21 03:14:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “I do believe that our meeting in Astana (with President of China Xi Jinping - ed.) and the Joint Declaration adopted as a result are a historic event that ushers in a new page in Azerbaijani-Chinese relations.”

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said this during his exclusive interview with China's Xinhua News Agency.

“Speaking at the bilateral meeting with President of China Xi Jinping, I noted that the adopted Declaration officially turns China and Azerbaijan into strategic partners, which is a great achievement and also a great responsibility,” the head of state emphasized.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the exchange of high-level visits will give additional impetus to the process of deepening interstate relations.

