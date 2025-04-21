President Aliyev Calls Joint Declaration Historic Event In Azerbaijan-China Relations
Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said this during his exclusive interview with China's Xinhua News Agency.
“Speaking at the bilateral meeting with President of China Xi Jinping, I noted that the adopted Declaration officially turns China and Azerbaijan into strategic partners, which is a great achievement and also a great responsibility,” the head of state emphasized.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the exchange of high-level visits will give additional impetus to the process of deepening interstate relations.
