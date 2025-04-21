Look: Christians In UAE Leave Offices Early To Offer Prayers For Pope Francis At Sharjah Church

Many devotees who heard the news of Pope Francis's demise came straight to St. Michael's Church in Sharjah rather than heading home. Some left their offices early to attend the evening mass , followed by special prayers held in memory of the late Pope.

The church was filled on Monday evening with residents of various nationalities coming together to honour a man they described as a global symbol of peace, humility and unity .

Worshippers participated in hymns, scripture readings, and Holy Communion. After the mass, the congregation remained seated or stood quietly, joining in the prayer for the deceased.

Among them was Maria Fernandez, a Filipina receptionist working at a hospital in Sharjah, who attended the service with her younger sister. She described Pope Francis as a guiding light in her faith journey.“I am saddened by the passing of Pope Francis,” she said with a heavy voice.

“He was a symbol of peace, humility, and unity for people of all faiths. His messages always inspired me to live with compassion and kindness. He is no more, but his teachings and messages will be always be followed by me and millions of people around the world,” she said.

Joseph kallathil, a Indian teacher residing in Al Qasimiya, attended the mass with his wife and children. He said the Pope's teachings had a great impact on his spiritual life.

“As a Catholic, this is a heartbreaking moment. Pope Francis wasn't just a religious leader for us, he was someone who truly lived out the values he preached,” said Kallathil.

Joseph said that the Pope's words often touched his heart, especially when he talked about being kind and helping people who are poor or in need.

“He was a global figure who stood for justice and the poor. He spoke up for the voiceless and made us believe in the power of simple kindness,” he said.

“May his soul rest in peace. We all will miss him,” added Joseph.

UAE resident Caroline D'Mello was 85 years old and wearing a pacemaker when she traveled from Sharjah to Abu Dhabi to attend the papal mass on February 5, 2019.

Recalling that day, she told Khaleej Times on Monday:“Despite my condition, I endured travelling for more than 140km to attend the historic mass. I could not contain my excitement - it was like a holy trip. I was accompanied by my two sons and the journey went smoothly,” added D'Mello, who is now almost 92 years old.

Petterna Robinson, a nurse working at a hopital in Bu Tina, took a break from her work and came to the church to attend the mass and special prayers.“I was broken when I heard the news. Listening to him brought me closer to the faith,” said Petterna, adding that she always wished to meet him someday.

Petterna mentioned that Pope Francis' specialty was that he could connect with everyone, no matter where they came from or what religion they followed.

“He had a way of touching people's hearts, whether they were Catholic or not. His death feels like a loss for the whole world. Like many others, I am truly sad today,” she said.