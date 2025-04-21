Global Health Experts Appointed To Judge Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025, To Be Held In Dubai
Aster has appointed Ernst & Young LLP (EY) to assess the applications, overseeing shortlisting with an independent panel, and presenting finalists to the Grand Jury.
Reflecting on the entries this year, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare , said“It has been inspiring to observe the evolution of the platform, and its impact on the global nursing community. The remarkable response to the 4th edition, with over 100,000 registrations from 199 countries, underscores the global significance of this initiative. We eagerly anticipate meeting the top 10 finalists, distinguished nurses from around the world, as they compete for the esteemed award and a $250,000 prize."
In the previous edition, Philippine-based Nurse Maria Victoria Juan emerged as the winner for her exceptional contributions in leadership, nursing education and community service.
About Aster DM Healthcare
Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across seven countries. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of“We will treat you well”.
