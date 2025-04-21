Global Health Experts Appointed To Judge Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025, To Be Held In Dubai

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Aster DM Healthcare, one of the leading integrated healthcare providers in GCC & India, has announced the distinguished Grand Jury panel for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025 to be held in Dubai on May 26, 2025. This esteemed panel includes five leading healthcare and nursing experts:, Co-Chairperson of the Global HIV Prevention Coalition, Botswana, Special Ambassador of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance and Former Minister of Health, Botswana;, Adjunct Professor at the WHO Collaborating Centre, University of Technology, Sydney, and Editor Emeritus of the Human Resources for Health Journal;, OBE Awardee and Independent Healthcare Consultant, Former CEO Central & Northwest London, NHS and Former CEO of Royal College of Nursing, UK;, President Elect at International Diabetes Federation, Senior Consultant at AXA EssentiAll, France and Board Chair of Harbr & Managing Director of Health4all Advisory, UK and, Executive Chairman of Asia Healthcare Holdings & Senior Advisor, TPG Growth, and General Council Member, Neonates Foundation of India.

Aster has appointed Ernst & Young LLP (EY) to assess the applications, overseeing shortlisting with an independent panel, and presenting finalists to the Grand Jury.

Reflecting on the entries this year, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare , said“It has been inspiring to observe the evolution of the platform, and its impact on the global nursing community. The remarkable response to the 4th edition, with over 100,000 registrations from 199 countries, underscores the global significance of this initiative. We eagerly anticipate meeting the top 10 finalists, distinguished nurses from around the world, as they compete for the esteemed award and a $250,000 prize."

In the previous edition, Philippine-based Nurse Maria Victoria Juan emerged as the winner for her exceptional contributions in leadership, nursing education and community service.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across seven countries. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of“We will treat you well”.

Permalink