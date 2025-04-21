EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 21/04: Bullish Pattern (Chart)
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1450. Add a stop-loss at 1.1250. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1250. Add a stop-loss at 1.1450.
The pair also rose after the European Central Bank slashed interest rates again last week. Officials hinted that they may cut rates again later this year as it deals with Donald Trump's trade war. On the positive side, Trump hinted that he was optimistic of reaching a trade deal with Europe later this year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe EUR/USD exchange rate continued its strong rally, reaching its highest point in years. It has moved above the key resistance point at 1.1207, the upper side of the cup and handle pattern shown in green. This cup has a depth of 9.3%, meaning that it will eventually rise to 1.2240. This target is derived by measuring the same distance from the cup's upper side.The EUR/USD pair remains above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, while oscillators have continued rising. Therefore, the pair will likely keep soaring as bulls target the key psychological point at 1.1400. The alternative scenario is where it drops and retests the upper side of the cup at 1.1207.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment