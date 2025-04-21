USPA Expands Network: Security Companies Nationwide Can Now Become Subcontractors And Get Security Contracts

Become a Security Subcontractor

The initiative is specifically aimed at helping qualified firms become a security subcontractor and get security contracts

- Daniel Manning, CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to further solidify its position as a premier provider of private security services, USPA Nationwide Security has officially announced the expansion of its subcontractor network across the United States. The initiative is specifically aimed at helping qualified firms become a security subcontractor and get security contracts -with no franchise fees, guaranteed weekly payments, and access to national clientele.

This opportunity comes at a time when many small and veteran-owned security companies are seeking stable partnerships with ethical, established firms. USPA, which has maintained a 4.9-star rating on Google since 2005, is opening its doors to new subcontractors who align with its mission of service, transparency, and social impact.

A Launchpad for Growth: Get Security Contracts Without the Red Tape

Unlike traditional security franchises that require upfront fees and delayed payouts, USPA offers a uniquely streamlined experience. Subcontractors can expect:

Weekly payments, often within 24 hours

Pre-negotiated, fair contract rates

No franchise fees or hidden costs

Immediate access to high-profile client work

Marketing support from a firm featured in Forbes, Fox News, CNN, and Yahoo Finance

Daniel Manning, CEO of USPA Nationwide Security, emphasized the company's long-standing commitment to its vendors:

“We've helped dozens of small security businesses grow into million-dollar operations. We don't collect fees, and we always pay on time-just read our reviews.”

A Mission-Driven Model for Security Professionals

USPA's subcontractor program is not only about financial opportunity-it's about meaningful impact. Since 2005, the company has contributed up to 50% of its profits to Kingsman Philanthropic Corp., a nonprofit wing focused on rescuing missing women and children and fighting human trafficking.

Brian Fitzgibbons, USPA's Director of Operations and a missing persons investigator, shared:

“When you become a security subcontractor with USPA, you're doing more than getting contracts-you're funding missions that save lives.”

What It Takes to Join the USPA Network

To qualify as a subcontractor, firms must meet the following criteria:

Operate as a legally established business entity (Corp, LLC, etc.)

Hold valid licensing, bonding, and insurance appropriate to their state and jurisdiction

Complete and submit the Certified Contractor Application

Demonstrate a willingness to uphold USPA's general orders and values

Once accepted, subcontractors are immediately eligible for assignments managed by experienced professionals, including former Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, and law enforcement veterans.

Trusted by Clients, Respected by Vendors

USPA is often distinguished from newer, less transparent firms by its reputation and leadership integrity. In an industry prone to overpromising and underdelivering, USPA has maintained an impeccable track record-with a perfect credit rating, zero lawsuits from vendors, and constant recognition in major media.

Mike Edwards, Director of VIP Security for USPA, encourages potential partners to do their due diligence:

“Look beyond the websites and headlines. We've been around nearly two decades and always put our clients and subcontractors first.”

Next Steps for Security Companies

Security professionals interested in growth, stability, and social impact are encouraged to explore this partnership opportunity. As one of the few security firms in the nation with a nonprofit arm, USPA continues to redefine what it means to serve-not just in protection, but in purpose.

To apply to become a subcontractor with USPA Nationwide Security, visit:

🔗

Albina Beici

USPA Nationwide Security

+1 800-214-1448

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Get Security Contracts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.