Pope Francis Dies, Al-Sisi, Al-Azhar Grand Imam Offer Condolences

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Pope Francis has died, the Vatican announced on Monday, ending a pontificate that sought to reshape the Roman Catholic Church into a more inclusive institution.

Standing sombrely behind a microphone at the Vatican, Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the pope's death.“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father,” said Farrell, an American of Irish origin who becomes the Vatican's de facto administrator following a pope's death.

Mourners, some reportedly in tears, quickly gathered in St. Peter's Square in Rome, where Francis had blessed the faithful for Easter just a day earlier.

The death of Francis, often described as a humble champion of the poor, creates a leadership vacuum for more than one billion Catholics worldwide. It also leaves the church's cardinals facing a critical decision on whether to choose a successor who will continue his welcoming, global approach or one who might restore the more doctrinaire path of his predecessors.

Condolences began arriving from international figures.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi expressed“deep sorrow and sadness” in mourning Pope Francis, according to a statement from the presidency. The statement said the Pope“left behind a great human legacy that will remain engraved in the conscience of humanity.”

It described Pope Francis as an“exceptional global figure” who“devoted his life to serving the values of peace and justice, worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and understanding between religions, and built bridges of dialogue between peoples.” The Egyptian presidency added that he“was a supporter of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights, and calling for an end to conflicts and the achievement of a just and lasting peace.”

The statement concluded that the loss of Pope Francis“represents a grave loss for the entire world, as he was a voice for peace, love and mercy, and an example to be followed in devotion to noble values.” President Al-Sisi extended his sincere condolences to the Vatican state and the Pope's followers and admirers.

Separately, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, mourned his“brother in humanity,” Pope Francis. In a statement, Al-Tayeb described the Pope as a“man of humanity of a high calibre” whose life journey was“devoted to working for humanity, supporting the causes of the weak, and backing dialogue between religions and different cultures.”

The Grand Imam emphasised that Pope Francis was an“outstanding human symbol” who spared no effort in serving humanity's message. He noted that the relationship between Al-Azhar, a premier seat of Sunni Islamic learning, and the Vatican had“developed during his era,” starting with the Pope's attendance at Al-Azhar's World Conference on Peace in 2017.

Al-Tayeb specifically highlighted the signing of the“historic Document on Human Fraternity in 2019, which would not have emerged to the world without sincere intention, despite the challenges and difficulties surrounding it.” He also referred to other joint meetings and projects that expanded significantly in recent years and“contributed to advancing the momentum of Islamic-Christian dialogue.”

The Grand Imam recalled Pope Francis's“keenness to consolidate the relationship with Al-Azhar and the Islamic world, through his visits to several Islamic and Arab countries, and through his opinions that showed fairness and humanity, especially regarding the aggression on Gaza and countering hateful Islamophobia.”

Sheikh Al-Tayeb extended his sincere condolences and sympathy to the followers of the Catholic Church worldwide and to the late Pope Francis's family.