Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Steel Toe Insert For Shoes (KSG-102)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work on a welding line, and I thought there should be a way to wear comfortable shoes but still protect my feet," said an inventor, from Hillsdale, Mich., "so I invented the STEEL TOE INSERT. My design offers an alternative to wearing heavy, cumbersome, bulky, and expensive work boots."

The invention provides an effective way to transform standard shoes or boots into safety footwear. In doing so, it ensures the toe area is protected. As a result, it increases safety. It also offers an alternative to purchasing traditional work boots. The invention features a durable and versatile design that is easy to place and remove so it is ideal for workers who require protective footwear. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KSG-102, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED