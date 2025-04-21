Umesh Yadav And Jhulan Goswami Announced As Brand Ambassadors Of Vidarbha Pro T20 League

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, April 21 (IANS) The Vidarbha Pro T20 League on Monday announced Umesh Yadav and Jhulan Goswami, as its official brand ambassadors for the upcoming season. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the league as it seeks to inspire a new generation of cricketing talent and bring greater visibility to the sport in the Vidarbha region.

“As an aspiring cricketer you always look for role models to look upto and inspire yourself. For the talents of Vidarbha we found Umesh Yadav and Jhulan Goswami as the perfect ambassadors of the game to do that. We feel proud and elated to have them on board with us,” said Prashant Vaidya, Chairman, Governing Council of Vidarbha Pro T20 League.

Umesh Yadav, a premier fast bowler and one of Vidarbha's most celebrated cricketers, brings a wealth of international experience and deep regional roots to the league. His journey from the streets of Nagpur to the global cricketing stage resonates strongly with aspiring cricketers of Vidarbha.

Speaking on the announcement, Umesh Yadav said,“It's an honour to represent my home region through the Vidarbha Pro T20 League. I believe this league will unearth new talent and give young players the platform they deserve.”

Joining him is Jhulan Goswami, a legend in women's cricket and a trailblazer for the sport in India. Known for her incredible pace and leadership, Jhulan's presence as a brand ambassador underscores the league's commitment to inclusivity and the growth of cricket across genders.

Jhulan Goswami added,“I'm thrilled to be part of a league that's focused on grassroots development and regional pride. Cricket in India is evolving, and initiatives like this are vital to shaping the future of women's cricket in India.”

The Vidarbha Pro T20 League comprising 6 men's team and 3 women's team aims to showcase local talent, create a competitive and professional cricketing environment, and engage communities across the region. With Umesh and Jhulan onboard, the league is poised to make a strong impact in its debut season and beyond.