O'some Brows Introduces Cosmetic Tattoo And Permanent Makeup Training Academy In Atlanta, GA, Led By Award-Winning PMU Artist Nilima Lakhani

MENAFN - PR Newswire) O'SOME Academy features state-of-the-art facilities, personalized instruction, and a welcoming environment for all. Nilima Lakhani's career spans over two decades, with a reputation built on precision, artistry, and passion. Recognized globally for her pioneering methods in microblading, nano brows, and scalp nano strokes, she has received numerous accolades for her ability to transform the lives of her clients through her craft. Her groundbreaking lip blush tattooing technique, in particular, has earned her widespread acclaim for producing natural, stunning results. In addition to her work as a PMU artist, Nilima is a published author of two highly-regarded books:

"Neutral to Beautiful: The Lip Blush Transformation Guide", a comprehensive guide that delves into the art and technique of lip blush tattooing.

"From Passion to Perfection: A Guide to Elevating Your Microblading Craft", a must-read for microblading artists aspiring to refine their skills and elevate their artistry.

"We hope that our students will gain not only technical expertise but also the confidence to build a thriving career in the beauty industry," says Nilima Lakhani

More about O'SOME Brows and Academy:

Founded by Nilima Lakhani, O'SOME Brows and Academy is a premier beauty studio specializing in eyebrow and lip tattooing services. With a focus on innovation, passion, and excellence, the studio has earned a reputation for transforming clients' brows, lips, and lashes with natural-looking, long-lasting results. O'Some Brows specializes in microblading, nano feathering, ombre brows, and cosmetic tattooing services designed to enhance natural beauty. The studio has two locations, (Avenue East Cobb) 4475 Roswell Rd, Suite 1540 in Marietta, GA and (Johns Creek Town Center) 3630 Peachtree Pkwy, Unit 102B, in Suwanee, GA. To learn more about O'Some Brows and their permanent makeup services, visit or contact their offices at (470) 469-3339.

Media Contact

Nilima, O'Some Brows

(470) 469-3339



SOURCE O'some Brows