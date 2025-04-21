Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
O'some Brows Introduces Cosmetic Tattoo And Permanent Makeup Training Academy In Atlanta, GA, Led By Award-Winning PMU Artist Nilima Lakhani

O'some Brows Introduces Cosmetic Tattoo And Permanent Makeup Training Academy In Atlanta, GA, Led By Award-Winning PMU Artist Nilima Lakhani


2025-04-21 01:16:10
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) O'SOME Academy features state-of-the-art facilities, personalized instruction, and a welcoming environment for all. Nilima Lakhani's career spans over two decades, with a reputation built on precision, artistry, and passion. Recognized globally for her pioneering methods in microblading, nano brows, and scalp nano strokes, she has received numerous accolades for her ability to transform the lives of her clients through her craft. Her groundbreaking lip blush tattooing technique, in particular, has earned her widespread acclaim for producing natural, stunning results. In addition to her work as a PMU artist, Nilima is a published author of two highly-regarded books:

  • "Neutral to Beautiful: The Lip Blush Transformation Guide", a comprehensive guide that delves into the art and technique of lip blush tattooing.

  • "From Passion to Perfection: A Guide to Elevating Your Microblading Craft", a must-read for microblading artists aspiring to refine their skills and elevate their artistry.

"We hope that our students will gain not only technical expertise but also the confidence to build a thriving career in the beauty industry," says Nilima Lakhani

More about O'SOME Brows and Academy:

Founded by Nilima Lakhani, O'SOME Brows and Academy is a premier beauty studio specializing in eyebrow and lip tattooing services. With a focus on innovation, passion, and excellence, the studio has earned a reputation for transforming clients' brows, lips, and lashes with natural-looking, long-lasting results. O'Some Brows specializes in microblading, nano feathering, ombre brows, and cosmetic tattooing services designed to enhance natural beauty. The studio has two locations, (Avenue East Cobb) 4475 Roswell Rd, Suite 1540 in Marietta, GA and (Johns Creek Town Center) 3630 Peachtree Pkwy, Unit 102B, in Suwanee, GA. To learn more about O'Some Brows and their permanent makeup services, visit or contact their offices at (470) 469-3339.

Media Contact
 Nilima, O'Some Brows
(470) 469-3339

SOURCE O'some Brows

MENAFN21042025003732001241ID1109454080

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search