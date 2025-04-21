O'some Brows Introduces Cosmetic Tattoo And Permanent Makeup Training Academy In Atlanta, GA, Led By Award-Winning PMU Artist Nilima Lakhani
-
"Neutral to Beautiful: The Lip Blush Transformation Guide", a comprehensive guide that delves into the art and technique of lip blush tattooing.
-
"From Passion to Perfection: A Guide to Elevating Your Microblading Craft", a must-read for microblading artists aspiring to refine their skills and elevate their artistry.
"We hope that our students will gain not only technical expertise but also the confidence to build a thriving career in the beauty industry," says Nilima Lakhani
More about O'SOME Brows and Academy:
Founded by Nilima Lakhani, O'SOME Brows and Academy is a premier beauty studio specializing in eyebrow and lip tattooing services. With a focus on innovation, passion, and excellence, the studio has earned a reputation for transforming clients' brows, lips, and lashes with natural-looking, long-lasting results. O'Some Brows specializes in microblading, nano feathering, ombre brows, and cosmetic tattooing services designed to enhance natural beauty. The studio has two locations, (Avenue East Cobb) 4475 Roswell Rd, Suite 1540 in Marietta, GA and (Johns Creek Town Center) 3630 Peachtree Pkwy, Unit 102B, in Suwanee, GA. To learn more about O'Some Brows and their permanent makeup services, visit or contact their offices at (470) 469-3339.
Media Contact
Nilima, O'Some Brows
(470) 469-3339
SOURCE O'some Brows
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment