Judge Dismisses Suit Over Amanda Mayne's Death Appeal To Utah Supreme Court Filed

The case claims Salt Lake City Police failed to act before Amanda Mayne's murder as her family seeks accountability for ignored threats and escalating violence.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amanda Mayne, a cousin of Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, was murdered by her ex-husband, Taylor Martin, on August 17, 2022 (Case No. 240902420). In the days leading up to this tragic event, police were called to intervene and investigate when Mr. Martin confronted Amanda at her place of employment and subsequently sent her anonymous and threatening messages. Two and a half years after Amanda's death, on March 22, 2024, her mother, Shauna Mayne, filed a lawsuit against the Salt Lake City Police Department for negligence in failing to adequately evaluate the probability of future harm posed by Mr. Martin to Amanda.Last month, Judge Laura Scott, who serves in the Third District Court in and for Salt Lake County, entered an order dismissing Ms. Mayne's case. In that order, Judge Scott stated that "given Plaintiff's admission in the Complaint and concession in her opposition to the Motion to Stay that 'this court is obligated to dismiss this case under the binding precedent of Tiede v. State, 915 P.2d 500 (Utah 1996),' . . . the court GRANTS the Motion to Dismiss on the ground that Plaintiff's claims are barred by the Utah Governmental Immunity Act."Dismissal was the expected outcome in this case, and it prepares the way for an appeal to the Utah Supreme Court. In a statement, Shauna Mayne said the following in response to the Court's ruling:"I understand this is a step forward for our case and am grateful to know that Mandy is one step closer to getting her day in court. I appreciate all the research and preparation that has gone into presenting a compelling case. I believe we have a chance to make a real difference in how police approach domestic violence cases. Victims of domestic violence deserve to have their safety taken seriously."Ms. Mayne's attorneys at the law firm of Parker & McConkie ( ) filed a Notice of Appeal (Case No. 240902420) in her case on Friday, April 11, 2025. A copy of the Notice of Appeal and Judge Scott's order is linked below.​​Parker & McConkie trial attorneys have been recognized for their expertise and long-standing commitment to standing up for the civil rights and protection of vulnerable groups and individuals, including victims of domestic violence.For more information, interviews, and other media requests, please contact ... and visit .# # #

