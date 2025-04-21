Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament Celebrates 15Th Anniversary Of Gay Polo League: April 25-26

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A mix of competition, fun and philanthropy in the Palm Beaches, proceeds to benefit Elton John AIDS Foundation

- Lucretia Gilbert, Elton John AIDS Foundation

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly 2,000 people are expected to converge on the Palm Beaches for the 15th anniversary of the Gay Polo League (GPL)'s International Gay Polo Tournament in Wellington, Florida April 25-26. For the second consecutive year, Lexus is the title sponsor for the Tournament, mixing one part serious competition, one part lighthearted party and one part philanthropy.

The whirlwind of events attracts a global cross-section of attendees and 16 top players from around the world, celebrating sport, equality and camaraderie.

GPL's Charity partner is the Elton John AIDS Foundation , which received more than $110,000 from last year's event. On April 25, GPL's FUN-Raising event, Polotini WIGSTOCK! at the Museum of Polo & Hall of Fame stands out as one of the most unique and exciting highlights of the season. Merging fun-filled celebration with a profound social impact, this hair-raising extravaganza features revelers dressing up in their most fabulous ensembles and outré wigs, with a dazzling array of fashion, entertainment and culinary delights,

“We are excited to be the charitable beneficiary of the Gay Polo League for the second year in a row,” said Lucretia Gilbert, Chief Philanthropy Officer of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.“We share a vision of a world where the LGBTQ+ community can be inspired and empowered to be who they are, no matter where they are - whether it's on the world stage or the Polo field.”

The main attraction – the Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament - takes place on Saturday, April 26, when the four teams compete at the exclusive Patagones Polo Club. Adjacent to the field, massive bronze sculptures from London's Sladmore Gallery, including an 18-foot horse's head, form the ideal backdrop for the day's activities.

While the teams compete on Patagones' world class field, spectators will be treated to the annual Tailgate Competition sponsored by the US Tennis Association, where tailgaters vie for victory off the field with over-the-top tent creativity. Gates open at noon, with matches at 1pm and 3pm

Saturday is also a day of pageantry and celebration, including a procession on horseback of the“Flags of Nations” and performances by the South Florida Pride Marching Band, the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida and Cheer Miami.

The Cherry Knoll Farm VIP Tent is the best place to enjoy all the action. Its midfield location ensures a spectacular vantage point to watch the matches, as guests enjoy free-flowing Veuve Clicquot and a sumptuous buffet

GPL is a truly international organization and has sponsored tournaments in the United Kingdom, St. Tropez, Lexington, KY and Menlo, CA. In addition, the GPL travels to Argentina every December for the Argentine Open and a week of polo in Lobos. Tournaments are also slated for Chantilly, France in mid-July and Lexington, KY September 4-6. A 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, GPL is the only LGBTQ identified polo league in the world.

"Celebrating 15 years of GPL's flagship event in Wellington propels us to create and produce the best experience by far, to bring people together to enjoy the best of us," said Chip McKenney, GPL Founder/President.“My initial goal was to encourage greater diversity and inclusion in the sport of Polo, and now we have polo players, fans and allies who come from all over the world to participate. GPL is changing perceptions in the LGBTQ+ community, athletics and society at large, one chukker at a time.”

