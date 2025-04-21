Delta Force Mobile Version And New Season Eclipse Vigil Deploys On April 21 New Pre-Registration Reward Unlocked

Delta Force Mobile, which launches on April 21 after just reaching 25 million pre-registrations, redefines mobile FPS with a 24v24 warfare experience, complete with land, sea, and air vehicle piloting. The mobile title features a next-gen extraction shooter mode, immersive environments and accessible quest design. Both modes are elevated by industry-leading graphics optimizations, all wrapped in seamless cross-progression with PC. Mobile players can also expect a lineup of launch events designed to kickstart their careers on the battlefield and immerse them in the full Delta Force experience from day one.

Delta Force: Season Eclipse Vigil brings a new Operator Elio de Montbel , codenamed Operator Nox , a silent, lethal force who specializes in control and debuff tactics. Nox is precision-made for players who like to dominate the battlefield through strategy and subterfuge. Operation Blackout (PC-only) introduces Night Combat to both Operations and Warfare modes. Here, the cover of darkness becomes a double-edged sword- deadly for the unprepared but a tactical advantage for players who master it.

The season also delivers a suite of gameplay enhancements, including:



New weapons, gadget and cars

Long-requested features including Kill Cam

Vastly improved sound design and immersive audio layering A Global Leaderboard to see where players stack up against worldwide competition

We're pushing the boundaries of what players can expect from a modern military shooter- on both PC and mobile. Mobile players can look forward to a fully realized and engaging game experience. The recently reached 25 million pre-registration milestone really shows how passionate our community is, and we couldn't be more grateful," Said Shadow Guo, Game Director. "Eclipse Vigil marks a turning point for Delta Force. We are truly excited to see how this season is about elevating the tactical experience to new heights.

For more information about Delta Force visit our official website and YouTube channel, with additional updates found on X , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

About Delta Force

Delta Force is the free-to-play tactical shooter that is the next installment of the beloved Delta Force series, which features large-scale multiplayer modes, as well as an action-packed co-op campaign, a deep weapons arsenal for customization, and more. Delta Force PC Open Beta launched on December 5th and players can join the fray by getting the game for free via its website , Steam and Epic Games Store pages. Delta Force also launches April 21 on the App Store for iOS players and on the Play Store for Android players.

About Team Jade

Team Jade is a notable branch of TiMi Studio Group renowned for Call of Duty: Mobile and Assault Fire, the latter being the most popular Chinese shooter game on PC for the past decade. With a roster of hundreds of industry veterans, the team has garnered multiple prestigious accolades, including BAFTA and TGA awards.

SOURCE Team Jade