The Boxery Meets Soaring E-Commerce Demand With Cardboard Shipping Boxes

- OwnerNY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Boxery , a leading provider of packaging solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its corrugated cardboard shipping box production to meet the unprecedented demand from the booming e-commerce sector. With global e-commerce sales projected to surpass $7 trillion by 2025, The Boxery's high-quality, sustainable boxes are designed to ensure safe and efficient shipping for businesses worldwide.Visit to explore our full range of packaging solutions or contact our sales team for bulk discounts and customization options.As e-commerce continues to reshape global commerce, The Boxery is stepping up to meet the surge in demand for reliable packaging. On April 18, 2025, in New York, the company unveiled plans to scale up production of its corrugated cardboard shipping boxes, offering over 1,000 sizes to accommodate a diverse range of products. This initiative addresses the critical need for durable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly packaging solutions, ensuring businesses can deliver goods securely while keeping costs low.The e-commerce industry is experiencing explosive growth, with online retail sales expected to reach $7.39 trillion by 2025, according to Statista. This surge has increased the need for robust packaging that can withstand long-distance shipping and multiple handling stages. The Boxery's corrugated boxes, known for their strength and versatility, are engineered to protect items ranging from fragile electronics to bulky furniture, making them ideal for e-commerce businesses of all sizes.The Boxery's inventory includes over 1,000 box sizes, from small 6"x4"x4" boxes for jewelry to large 36"x36"x36" options for furniture, catering to the diverse needs of online retailers. These boxes are constructed from high-quality corrugated cardboard, capable of supporting up to 40 pounds per box, and are certified for use with national shipping carriers. Additionally, all boxes are made from over 80% recycled materials and are fully recyclable, aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging. A 2025 report by Straits Research indicates that the sustainable packaging market will grow to $552.45 billion by 2033, driven by eco-conscious consumers and stricter regulations.To support e-commerce businesses, The Boxery offers:- Fast Shipping: Orders ship the same day or within 24 hours from multiple U.S. warehouses, ensuring timely delivery for time-sensitive operations.- Bulk Discounts: Wholesale pricing and bulk purchasing options reduce costs for high-volume shippers.- Customization: Custom-printed boxes with company logos enhance brand visibility and create memorable unboxing experiences.- Versatile Solutions: Boxes are designed for small, medium, and large items, with options for handling heavy-duty and fragile goods, ensuring comprehensive coverage for e-commerce needs.The Boxery's commitment to affordability and quality sets it apart in the competitive packaging industry. By maintaining high inventory levels and offering a hassle-free returns policy, the company ensures businesses can rely on consistent supply chains. Customer reviews on Amazon highlight the durability of The Boxery's boxes, with one user noting,“These boxes are sturdy and held up well during shipping... perfect for small items like books or electronics.” Another praised the cost-effectiveness, stating,“Quality is decent, and the price is great compared to bigger companies.”The company's strategic response to e-commerce demand also includes innovations such as moisture-resistant coatings and impact-absorbing inserts, which protect goods during long-distance shipping. These advancements are particularly crucial for overseas shipping, where boxes face extended transit times and rough handling. A recent blog post by The Boxery emphasized the importance of choosing the right box size to prevent damage, noting that appropriately sized boxes, like their 12"x12"x6" option, reduce movement and ensure a snug fit.The Boxery's expansion comes at a pivotal moment, as 95% of North American goods are packaged in corrugated materials, according to Echo Tape. By scaling production, The Boxery is poised to capture a significant share of the growing corrugated packaging market, which is driven by e-commerce and sustainability trends. The company's focus on quick turnaround times and customer service further enhances its appeal to businesses seeking reliable partners.About The BoxeryThe Boxery is a premier provider of corrugated cardboard shipping boxes and packaging supplies, serving businesses and individuals for over 20 years. With a vast inventory of over 1,000 box sizes and a commitment to sustainability, The Boxery delivers high-quality, eco-friendly solutions for e-commerce, moving, and storage needs. Headquartered in New York, the company takes pride in fast shipping, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service.

