Large Synchronous Motors Market To Hit USD 12.7 Billion By 2035 Amid Rising Focus On Energy Efficiency & Automation

Large Synchronous Motor EIN

Large Synchronous Motor

Synchronous motors offer high efficiency, power factor correction & durability, making them ideal for energy-saving & continuous-duty industrial applications.

- opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMINEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Large Synchronous Motors Market is witnessing a strong growth trajectory, projected to grow from USD 7.46 billion in 2025 to USD 12.7 billion by 2035, at a steady CAGR of 5.5%. This market surge is fueled by increasing industrial demand for energy-efficient, high-torque motor solutions across heavy industries including mining, steel, oil & gas, cement, and power generation.Large synchronous motors typically rated above 1,000 kW are gaining traction due to their unmatched efficiency, constant-speed performance, and reliability in critical infrastructure applications. These motors are indispensable in driving compressors, pumps, mills, and fans under continuous-duty cycles. With industries intensifying their focus on optimizing operational efficiency, the adoption of large synchronous motors is scaling rapidly.One of the standout benefits of large synchronous motors is their ability to offer built-in power factor correction, enabling energy savings while reducing dependency on external correction equipment. Additionally, these motors are tailored to withstand dynamic loads, making them ideal for rugged environments and 24/7 operations.Amidst growing global awareness around sustainability and carbon neutrality, industries are replacing aging induction motors with more efficient synchronous alternatives. Synchronous motors have proven 2-8% higher efficiency in large-scale industrial setups this not only translates into lower operational costs but also aligns with green manufacturing mandates worldwide.Gain Valuable Insights from Industry Experts to Shape Your Growth Strategies. Access our Sample Report Now: #5245502d47422d3133303738Report Coverage & DeliverablesThe latest market research report offers an in-depth analysis of:- Market size projections from 2025 to 2035- Regional growth forecasts across 7 major geographies- Competitive landscape and company profiles- Market drivers, trends, and challenges- Application-specific insights (mining, steel, cement, etc.)- Technology evolution and innovation roadmaps- Key Factors Shaping Market DynamicsEnergy efficiency regulations, increasing automation, rising infrastructure spending, and robust growth in resource-intensive industries are shaping the large synchronous motors market. Sustainability goals and demand for high-performance equipment are further accelerating the market transformation.Large Synchronous Motor Market Sees Surge Amid Growing Industrial Automation TrendsWith the advent of Industry 4.0, the integration of automation in manufacturing plants, power facilities, and water treatment systems is on the rise. This transition is generating increased demand for large synchronous motors due to their ability to provide stable torque and reduce energy loss in automated systems.Automation also brings stringent requirements for precision and durability two attributes that synchronous motors are uniquely positioned to deliver. As global factories become smarter, the demand for motors that can operate efficiently under digital control systems continues to expand.Rising Power Infrastructure Investments Fuel Demand for Large Synchronous MotorsThe expansion of national grids and the modernization of aging power plants are driving fresh demand for reliable large motor solutions. Large synchronous motors are increasingly being deployed in thermal, hydro, and nuclear power stations for auxiliary applications such as driving cooling systems, condensate pumps, and forced draft fans.Governments in both developed and developing economies are making record investments in power infrastructure to meet growing energy needs and decarbonization goals, creating significant opportunities for synchronous motor manufacturers.Browse Full Report Here:Global Expansion of Mining Sector Accelerates Large Synchronous Motor Market GrowthThe global mining industry is witnessing a resurgence, especially in emerging economies such as South Africa, Australia, Brazil, and India. With growing demand for rare earth elements, copper, and iron ore, mining companies are investing in high-capacity extraction and processing facilities.Large synchronous motors are key to operating ore crushers, conveyors, and grinders-equipment that demands high torque and endurance. Their robust design and minimal maintenance requirements make them a preferred choice in remote and harsh mining environments.Key Takeaways- Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2035- Rising energy efficiency mandates boost demand- Mining, oil & gas, and steel industries are primary adopters- Automation and digitization enhance market potential- Asia Pacific remains the fastest-growing region- Synchronous motors preferred for constant-speed, high-load applications- Energy-Efficient Motors Drive Transformation in Large Synchronous Motor IndustryGrowing global mandates to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are steering industries toward energy-efficient technologies. Large synchronous motors, with their inherent ability to reduce electrical losses and eliminate reactive power, are central to this transition.Unlike induction motors, synchronous motors maintain efficiency even at high load levels, making them highly suitable for large-scale operations that run 24/7. This efficiency not only supports environmental targets but also translates into long-term cost savings.Large Synchronous Motors Gain Traction in Oil & Gas and Power Generation SectorsOil & gas facilities require motors that offer both precision and the ability to withstand extreme conditions. Large synchronous motors deliver both, especially in upstream and midstream applications such as gas compression and pipeline pumping.In power generation, these motors are increasingly being chosen for high-load processes due to their stability, efficiency, and built-in power factor correction capabilities. As aging assets get replaced, synchronous motors are becoming a go-to upgrade.Large Synchronous Motor Market Key Players- ABB Ltd. – Offers a comprehensive range of high-power synchronous motors with custom designs for mining, metals, and power sectors.- Siemens AG – Focused on energy-efficient large motors integrated with digital monitoring solutions.- General Electric (GE) – Provides robust synchronous motors tailored for oil & gas, chemicals, and utilities.- Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) – Known for innovative motor designs with low harmonic distortion.- Hyundai Electric – Serves Asian and Middle Eastern markets with compact, high-efficiency synchronous motor solutions.- Innovation in High-Torque Motors Boosts Large Synchronous Motor Market PotentialRecent advancements in motor design, such as enhanced rotor cooling systems, composite materials, and digital twin-based monitoring, are enabling higher torque densities and lower maintenance overheads. These innovations are unlocking new applications and driving greater adoption.Manufacturers are also integrating smart sensors and predictive diagnostics to ensure real-time performance tracking, minimizing downtimes in critical operations making synchronous motors smarter and more resilient than ever before.Latest Automation Auxiliary Reports:Regional Analysis- North America: Driven by industrial retrofits and energy efficiency mandates- Latin America: Growing mining activities and infrastructure expansion- Western Europe: Focus on sustainable industrial transformation- Eastern Europe: Investments in power generation and heavy industries- East Asia: Strong demand from China, Japan, and South Korea's manufacturing sectors- South Asia & Pacific: Rapid industrialization and urban infrastructure growth- Middle East & Africa: Oil & gas sector expansions and utility modernization projectsSegmentationBy Rated Power:The segmentation is into 25 to 40 MW, 40 to 60 MW, and 60 to 80 MW.By Application:The segmentation is into Compressors, Pumps, Fans, Extruders, Mixers, Conveyor Belts, and Others.By End-User:The segmentation is into Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Automotive, and Others.By Region:The segmentation is into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:The global gas detection equipment market sales overall value is expected to rise from USD 3,801.1 million in 2024 to USD 6,801.6 million in 2034.The hydrogen electrolyzer market growth is expected to reach USD 5,709.8 million by 2034. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.2%.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+ +91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.