LG REINFORCES COMMITMENT TO B2B SMART INNOVATIONS, COMPREHENSIVE ENERGY-EFFICIENT BUILDER SOLUTIONS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "LG continues to refine its practices and reinvent its processes and product innovations to reduce its environmental impact in a way worthy of distinction," said Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. "The company's commitment to sustainability reflects a deep understanding of what today's consumers value-reliability, efficiency and innovation."

In addition to being singled out as the leading sustainable appliance and HVAC brand, LG earned two 2025 Sustainable Products of the Year distinctions for ENERGY STAR® certified induction cooking innovations, showcasing LG's ability to fuse sleek, modern design with advanced energy-efficient technology that transforms the kitchen experience.



LG Smart Induction Slide-in Range : Blending sleek design with powerful performance, this range (model LSIL6332FE) combines fast, precise induction cooking with a 6.3-cubic-foot ProBake® Convection oven for even baking and air-fry functionality, wrapped in a flush, built-in aesthetic. With LG ThinQ® app connectivity and a cookware compatibility indicator, it offers a smarter, more efficient way to cook. SKS 36-inch Pro Induction Range : Designed for serious home chefs, this pro-style range delivers commercial-grade performance with a 7,000-watt induction element, Flex Cooking Zones, and a spacious oven powered by SKS ProHeatTM Convection. With Smart Knobs,TM 13 cooking modes including steam sous vide, and a 10-minute Speed CleanTM cycle, model SKSIR360IS delivers a luxury experience backed by smart technology. (SKS is LG's fast-growing luxury appliance brand.)

Beyond its award-winning appliances, LG supports builders, developers and designers through the LG Pro Builder program, a one-stop resource for high-performance, builder-focused solutions designed to power today's connected, energy-efficient homes. Offering solutions ranging from advanced HVAC systems to heat pump water heaters and smart home electronics, LG Pro Builder simplifies the building process by providing a single-source solution that empowers professionals to deliver homes that are both future-ready and seamlessly integrated.

Empowering builders to create efficient and homeowner-friendly homes, LG's ThinQ® smart home platform enhances connectivity, convenience and efficiency using AI-powered technology. ThinQ offers personalized features that extend product life and simplify future upgrades, including the monitoring of energy consumption and usage.

To explore LG's award-winning lineup of smart home appliances and builder solutions, visit and .

About LG Pro Builder

LG Pro Builder, is the division of LG Electronics USA that brings the company's broad portfolio of home appliances to building and design professionals nationwide. From custom, high-end homes to single- and multi-family dwellings with different styles and budgets, LG Pro Builder takes projects to the next level with best-in-class innovations that enable homebuilders to incorporate the right appliances for every buyer imaginable. Made up of dedicated sales and service teams with extensive builder-specific experience, LG Pro Builder also offers access to the broad LG portfolio of builder-centric products.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, water heating, and building controls. For more information, please visit .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, consumer electronics products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. .

