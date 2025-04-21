Schoox Named Best Frontline-Focused Solution For Third Consecutive Year In 2025 HR Tech Awards

Schoox provides frontline workers with intuitive, mobile-ready learning to develop essential skills

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schoox , a global leader in frontline workforce learning and skills development, has been named the Best Frontline-Focused Solution in the Talent Development category of the 2025 HR Tech Awards .

Now in its sixth year, the HR Tech Awards program, led by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, identifies solutions delivering measurable results for organizations. With over 5,000 HR technology firms globally, only 1-2% receive recognition in this prestigious program. Winners are selected following a rigorous evaluation of case studies, product demonstrations, and technological innovation.

Schoox was recognized as an innovative solution that solves challenges for employers and workers in a frontline or high-volume context.

"Receiving this prestigious recognition for the third consecutive year validates our unwavering commitment to frontline workforce development," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou , CEO of Schoox. "In today's rapidly evolving workplace, frontline employees represent the backbone of many organizations. Our continued innovation reflects our deep understanding of their unique challenges and learning needs. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in frontline learning solutions."

"Schoox sets itself apart by transforming traditional corporate learning into a dynamic and engaging process that emphasizes skill-building, collaborative learning, and personalized development paths," said Ben Eubanks , Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "The people-first approach of Schoox empowers organizations to turn their workforce into a strategic advantage, ensuring both individual and business growth thrive."

Over 3,500 organizations globally rely on Schoox to modernize training, engage team members, boost employee retention, and improve guest satisfaction.

Visit Schoox's website to schedule a personalized tour of its innovative learning solutions designed to engage and inspire learners. You can also experience Schoox solutions in action at ATD 2025 , which will be held May 18–21 in Washington, D.C.

About Lighthouse Research & Advisory

Lighthouse Research & Advisory is a modern analyst firm dedicated to setting the standard for excellence in talent acquisition and beyond. By providing compelling research and actionable insights for recruiters, hiring managers, and business leaders, our mission is to navigate the rapidly-changing tides of human capital management in order to support today's talent advisors. From establishing frameworks for end-to-end recruitment marketing and high-powered CRM practices to illuminating the strategic impact of candidate experience and employer brand management, our goal is to chart a new course for talent acquisition.

About Schoox

Schoox guides L&D Leaders to transform their frontline workforce into a strategic business advantage. We believe people aren't cogs in a machine, but the driving force behind business success. That's why we designed a unique learning platform that caters to the way humans actually learn. Schoox delivers AI-powered, mobile-optimized, and skills-aligned learning experiences that engage and motivate every employee, from frontline to corporate. By making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help organizations build a highly skilled workforce that drives business growth and achieves its full potential. Schoox's frontline LMS supports people-focused learning in organizations worldwide, including Subway, KIOTI Tractor, Sport Clips Haircuts, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox .

