Turkey’s Presidential Symphony Chief Performs at Moscow Easter Festival
(MENAFN) Cemi'i Can Deliorman, the principal conductor of Turkey’s Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO), conducted a concert at the iconic Bolshoi Theatre on Sunday to mark the opening of the Moscow Easter Festival.
Over the past year, Deliorman has led 18 performances with his orchestra at the renowned Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, often blending Turkish music with classical works in his programs.
The 24th edition of the Moscow Easter Festival kicked off at the Bolshoi Theatre, with its first concert featuring the United Symphony Orchestra of both the Mariinsky and Bolshoi Theatres.
During the event, Deliorman conducted the opera Ruslan and Lyudmila alongside the festival's founding conductor, Valery Gergiev.
In an interview with a news agency, Deliorman shared: “Sharing the stage with the legendary Maestro Gergiev at the opening of the Easter Festival was an unforgettable experience. I am honored and grateful.”
