Bigid Defines The Future Of AI Privacy With End-To-End AI Risk Posture Management For Compliance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As AI adoption accelerates, so do the risks. New frameworks like the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and U.S. state-level laws are reshaping expectations around transparency, accountability, and privacy protections in AI systems. Organizations must now ensure oversight of AI models, training data, and outputs while upholding data subject rights, implementing privacy-by-design, and conducting defensible assessments like DPIAs and AIAs.

BigID's industry-leading platform uniquely addresses these challenges, helping organizations:



Automatically Discover AI Assets: Quickly inventory all models, vector databases, and AI pipelines across hybrid environments to understand how sensitive and personal data flows through AI systems - a critical requirement for GDPR Article 35 and beyond.

Proactively Manage AI Data Lifecycles: Enforce policies for data minimization, retention, and lawful purpose across training and inference, preventing model drift and limiting risk exposure.

Streamline Privacy Risk Management: Capture, score, and track AI-related privacy risks in a centralized Privacy Risk Register to strengthen governance and enable effective risk mitigation.

Accelerate AI Privacy Impact Assessments: Use pre-built, customizable templates for DPIAs and AIAs aligned to regulatory frameworks - with automated evidence capture to simplify documentation.

Automate Risk Visibility & Reporting : Gain up-to-date reporting and dynamic risk assessments to demonstrate compliance and communicate AI risk posture to regulators and stakeholders. Board Ready Privacy Metrics: Deliver meaningful KPIs and metrics to DPOs and board leaders, helping quantify AI privacy risk and monitor remediation efforts.



"Privacy professionals are at the forefront of responsible AI governance, but traditional tools have left them behind," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "We built these capabilities in close partnership with CPOs and DPOs to help them stay ahead of evolving regulations, govern AI with confidence, and align innovation with accountability. BigID is the first and only platform to give privacy teams what they need to operationalize privacy in AI."

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2024 Deloitte 500 for the fourth consecutive year, one of CNBC's Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

SOURCE BigID