Vadivelu‘S Foot Was Really Injured When He Played Kaipulla’S Character In ‘Winner’, Discloses Sundar C

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Sundar C, who directed one of Tamil cinema's most loved comedy films 'Winner', has now disclosed that comedian Vadivelu, who played a hilarious character called Kaipulla in the film, was really injured and therefore had a pronounced limp in the film.

Vadivelu's Kaipulla character in 'Winner', which featured Prashanth and Kiran Rathod in the lead, is considered epic, with several fans fondly remembering it even today.

Vadivelu, who played an outrageously funny simpleton in the film, was seen with a pronounced limp all through the film. Until now, many were under the impression that the limp was not real and that it was a part of the mannerism of the character that he was playing.

However, during a recent interview to promote his upcoming film, 'Gangers', Sundar C, while speaking about when he first met Vadivelu said,“When I met him for the first time, Vadivelu had injured his leg. We were to work on 'Winner' and Vadivelu had hurt his leg prior to that film. So, when we invited him to be a part of our film, he asked me, 'You are calling me at a time when I am hurt.' I replied,'Don't worry, we will plan scenes with the injury. That was how we came up with (his role in) 'Winner'.”

The actor, who was seated beside the director, agreed and added,“I was shooting for actor Sarathkumar's film 'Manasthan'. I had to jump into a pit and I did it myself. While doing so, I hit my leg against a rock and suffered an air crack.”

Vadivelu will again be seen as a comedian with Sundar C in the comedy heist drama 'Gangers'. Sundar C has not only directed the film but has also played the lead along with Vadivelu and Catherine Tresa.

A hilarious trailer released by the makers of the film has given enough reason for fans to believe the film will be a laugh riot!

The trailer has given away the fact that the film, which is to release on April 24, will be an out and out entertainer, full of laughs, action and romance.

–IANS

mkr/