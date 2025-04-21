Pope Francis Showed In Deeds And Words He Wanted To Face The Truth In Canada

MENAFN - The Conversation) Pope Francis has died . In reflecting on his legacy in regard to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in Canada, I am struck by three key moments.

First, his encounter with Indigenous delegates in Rome in April 2022. Second, his pilgrimage of penance to meet Indigenous survivors in Canada in July 2022. Third, his role in the Catholic Church formally repudiating the Doctrine of Discovery in March 2023 .

In my view, each moment represented a move toward reconciliation for Indigenous Peoples in Canada. My focus, for the most part, considers the healing dimension of his visit. At the same time, I understand and acknowledge the limitations of his apology and the deep pain caused because of what was not said.

For example, the late Murray Sinclair, chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, spoke of the apology's failure to acknowledge the “full role of the church in the residential school system .”

Dene interpreter and survivor, Jessie Sylvestre, asked to translate Pope Francis's apology during his visit, was critical and hurt that the Pope read his apology rather than speak it from the heart . She also named feeling“almost sick” and angry after seeing the“very patriarchal” sight of many priests and the Pope. The absence of women in visible leadership roles was noted as disturbing by other Indigenous women also.

Still, for many Indigenous survivors, Pope Francis's apology was deeply meaningful and I wish to explore that phenomenon here.

My academic research often delves into Indigenous spiritualities and Christian ethics . I am a co-investigator for a research project examining the life and work of Canadian Catholic (Jesuit) theologian, Bernard Lonergan (1904-1984), through the lens of his connection to the Indian Residential School System .

I am particularly interested in why some survivors of Residential Schools in Canada are (and remain) Christian in the face of the horrendous treatment they endured at the hands of Christian churches' representatives.

People protest as Pope Francis meets young people and elders at Nakasuk Elementary School Square in Iqaluit, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

'Unforgetting' and healing

When Pope Francis visited in late July of 2022, he consciously and intentionally began a journey into the complex and disturbing relationship between the Catholic Church and Indigenous Peoples .

In commenting on the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) , many people are critical of a tendency to jump too quickly over truth .

For perpetrators or those navigating moral responsibility for historic injustices and wrongs, it is much easier to avoid understanding what truly happened and rush to be reconciled. The long delay in the Pope coming to Canada and apologizing to Indigenous survivors after the TRC's clear call for this in Call to Action No. 58 speaks to feet dragging with regard to the Catholic Church as an institution.

Yet, it is possible to say that by Pope Francis's deeds and words he consciously and intentionally demonstrated he wanted to face the truth .

His naming of genocide to describe what took place during residential schools, in response to a question from Brittnay Hobson, a journalist who is a member of Long Plain First Nation , revealed his desire to speak truth.

During his visit, he listened to what he named in his Maskwacis apology as traumas and bitter memories . He named the importance of“mak[ing] space for memory,” and of“recall[ing] the past.”

He acknowledged that his presence and his apology could trigger survivors but he understood why it was vitally important for many survivors to witness his apology. Many dared to share their burden with him despite the pain that was evoked.

Anishinaabe and Ukrainian writer Patty Krawec, from Lac Seul First Nation, uses the term“unforgetting” by which she means“excavating truth and bringing it to the surface.”

Such“unforgetting” was stirred up by Pope Francis's presence and his words. For some, it was either consciously or intuitively an important step toward healing and reconciliation.

'Incarnate' meaning

Pope Francis, both because he represented the Catholic Church and because of who he is as a person, played a role in excavating deep memories and consoling the pain of“heavy burdens.”

He acknowledged the horrors of what Ojibwe author Richard Wagamese described as“an institution that tried to scrape the Indian off of their insides .” In Maskwacis, Pope Francis thanked Indigenous survivors for telling him“about the heavy burdens that you still bear, for sharing with me these bitter memories,” noting that even though costly,“it is right to remember, because forgetfulness leads to indifference.”

Members of a delegation wait for a meeting with Pope Francis in Québec City, July 29, 2022. (Ciro Fusco, Pool via AP)

In his book, Method in Theology , Lonergan speaks about different“carriers of meaning.” One such carrier was what he termed“incarnate meaning,” the“meaning of a person, of their way of life, of their words or of their deeds.”

I believe that Pope Francis'“incarnate meaning” was his most significant legacy in terms of what his visit meant for reconciliation. Certainly, he understood and acknowledged that words are not enough,“firm action and irreversible commitment” are required.

Continued spiritual violence

In the article“The Papal Apology and Seeds of an Action Plan,” Don Bolen, Archbishop of Regina, spells out four areas that witness to where action is taking place: truth telling (in the form of research and archival work), solidarity with Indigenous Peoples, supporting recovery of“Indigenous language and culture” and recognizing the intrinsic value of Indigenous Peoples'“relationship with the land and environment.”

Yet, in a soon-to-be published paper (titled Spiritual Violence against Indigenous Peoples in Canada: Ethical Guidelines and Calls to Healing), with colleagues, I describe the ongoing“spiritual violence” against Indigenous traditions by Christian churches.

As I wrote in 2021, the TRC's Call to Action No. 60 clearly identifies the spiritual violence that continues to be committed by non-Indigenous Christians .

This violence is done when there is an absence of respect for Indigenous spirituality in its own right. It is also done when there is ignorance about the legitimacy and richness of Indigenous Christianity, of the gospel expressed through the lens of Indigenous cultures . This lack of recognition was also displayed during the celebration of the masses during Pope Francis's visit .

Beauty of Indigenous Peoples' traditions

Pope Francis understood the privilege of encounter with the beauty of Indigenous Peoples' traditions as he so clearly stated in his encyclical letter, Laudato Si': On Care for our Common Home .

Copies of Pope Francis' encyclical 'Laudato Si,' (Praise Be) are displayed prior to the start of a press conference, at the Vatican, in 2015. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

In that letter, he recognizes the deeply rooted values of Indigenous Peoples in relationship with land (which includes water, vegetation, animals - all that lives on and because of the land).

Several times during his visit to Canada, Pope Francis spoke of that special relationship, a relationship that is so foreign to a western perspective which tends to view land merely as a commodity and not as a living being with which one is in relationship.

Bolen recollects how Ted Quewezance of Keeseekoose First Nation in Saskatchewan, a survivor he has the privilege of working with, frequently said“that each survivor will need to make their own decision whether to accept or not to accept the papal apology, and that every survivor is on their own healing journey .” This was clear throughout Pope Francis's visit and the several times he spoke an apology and sought forgiveness.

As was witnessed in many encounters - Maskwacis, Edmonton, Québec and Iqaluit - perhaps Pope Francis's most important legacy for truth and reconciliation in Canada is his willingness and humility to acknowledge the suffering, to be present to those who suffer, and in face of that suffering to have the audacity to say,“What are you going through?”